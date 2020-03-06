Ohio St. 77, Minnesota 56
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|OHIO ST. (19-11)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Juhasz
|33
|3-11
|0-1
|4-16
|2
|1
|6
|Patty
|35
|6-11
|3-5
|3-8
|2
|3
|15
|Greene
|26
|4-9
|0-0
|1-4
|3
|1
|9
|Miller
|33
|4-12
|4-5
|0-3
|5
|3
|13
|Sheldon
|35
|6-13
|1-3
|1-3
|0
|1
|15
|Bell
|18
|2-9
|0-0
|1-3
|1
|1
|5
|Crooms
|20
|6-7
|1-1
|2-4
|4
|1
|14
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|3-4
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|31-72
|9-15
|15-45
|17
|11
|77
Percentages: FG 43.056, FT .600.
3-Point Goals: 6-27, .222 (Sheldon 2-6, Greene 1-3, Miller 1-4, Bell 1-7, Crooms 1-2, Juhasz 0-4, Patty 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 9 (Juhasz 4, Patty 2, Sheldon 1, Bell 1, Crooms 1)
Turnovers: 11 (Patty 2, Greene 2, Sheldon 2, Crooms 2, Juhasz 1, Bell 1, Team 1)
Steals: 14 (Miller 8, Patty 2, Juhasz 1, Greene 1, Sheldon 1, Bell 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MINNESOTA (16-15)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Taiye Bello
|35
|1-5
|2-5
|4-10
|3
|4
|4
|Brunson
|30
|4-11
|0-0
|1-3
|3
|1
|11
|Hubbard
|31
|3-11
|2-2
|2-6
|1
|2
|10
|Powell
|31
|4-14
|3-6
|1-6
|4
|1
|14
|Scalia
|26
|4-11
|0-1
|1-3
|1
|1
|9
|Kehinde Bello
|5
|1-1
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|0
|2
|Tomancova
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Sconiers
|27
|1-4
|0-0
|2-7
|0
|4
|2
|Adashchyk
|14
|2-5
|0-0
|0-2
|2
|0
|4
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|3-6
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|20-62
|7-14
|15-45
|14
|13
|56
Percentages: FG 32.258, FT .500.
3-Point Goals: 9-25, .36 (Brunson 3-7, Powell 3-5, Hubbard 2-6, Scalia 1-5, Adashchyk 0-2)
Blocked Shots: 3 (Sconiers 3)
Turnovers: 22 (Powell 9, Adashchyk 4, Bello 2, Bello 2, Brunson 1, Hubbard 1, Scalia 1, Sconiers 1, Team 1)
Steals: 4 (Hubbard 2, Brunson 1, Bello 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|Minnesota
|11
|22
|15
|8
|—
|56
|Ohio St.
|23
|16
|15
|23
|—
|77
A_0
Officials_Nykesha Thompson, Bruce Morris, Brian Hall