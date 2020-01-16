Orlando 119, L.A. Lakers 118
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|ORLANDO
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Birch
|15:45
|0-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|0
|Gordon
|37:39
|7-12
|6-8
|1-6
|3
|4
|21
|Vucevic
|32:29
|7-18
|2-2
|0-4
|2
|4
|19
|Fultz
|33:10
|9-19
|3-3
|2-11
|10
|0
|21
|Iwundu
|31:31
|5-8
|8-10
|1-4
|2
|2
|19
|Ross
|31:02
|5-12
|3-4
|0-4
|3
|4
|15
|Johnson
|22:42
|4-10
|0-0
|1-3
|1
|0
|9
|Clark
|20:11
|4-6
|0-0
|3-4
|0
|0
|10
|Bamba
|15:31
|2-6
|1-2
|5-11
|1
|0
|5
|Totals
|240:00
|43-93
|23-29
|13-48
|22
|15
|119
Percentages: FG .462, FT .793.
3-Point Goals: 10-26, .385 (Vucevic 3-7, Clark 2-4, Ross 2-6, Iwundu 1-1, Gordon 1-3, Johnson 1-4, Bamba 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Bamba, Clark).
Turnovers: 14 (Gordon 4, Johnson 3, Iwundu 2, Ross 2, Bamba, Fultz, Vucevic).
Steals: 10 (Gordon 2, Iwundu 2, Johnson 2, Bamba, Fultz, Ross, Vucevic).
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|L.A. LAKERS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|James
|36:15
|7-19
|3-5
|0-3
|19
|1
|19
|Kuzma
|26:56
|2-10
|0-0
|2-5
|7
|1
|4
|McGee
|22:08
|7-7
|0-0
|1-9
|0
|2
|14
|Bradley
|16:54
|1-2
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|2
|2
|Green
|17:20
|5-11
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|2
|11
|Caldwell-Pope
|28:45
|6-12
|2-2
|1-6
|3
|4
|17
|Howard
|25:52
|4-10
|1-3
|8-16
|1
|4
|9
|Cook
|25:02
|9-14
|0-0
|0-4
|1
|3
|22
|Daniels
|20:52
|6-9
|1-1
|1-1
|1
|0
|17
|Dudley
|15:59
|1-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|3
|Caruso
|3:57
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|48-97
|7-11
|13-48
|34
|20
|118
Percentages: FG .495, FT .636.
3-Point Goals: 15-38, .395 (Daniels 4-5, Cook 4-7, Caldwell-Pope 3-8, James 2-9, Dudley 1-1, Green 1-5, Bradley 0-1, Kuzma 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 5 (McGee 3, Caruso, Kuzma).
Turnovers: 16 (James 5, Howard 3, Dudley 2, Kuzma 2, Bradley, Caldwell-Pope, Caruso, Cook).
Steals: 7 (Bradley, Caldwell-Pope, Caruso, Cook, Dudley, Green, James).
Technical Fouls: None
|Orlando
|35
|30
|24
|30
|—
|119
|L.A. Lakers
|29
|29
|30
|30
|—
|118
A_18,997 (18,997). T_2:11.