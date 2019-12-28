FG FT Reb
PHILADELPHIA Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Harris 36:13 9-19 3-4 2-11 3 2 24
Horford 33:28 3-8 0-0 1-4 5 5 7
Embiid 31:56 8-21 4-4 2-11 2 5 24
Richardson 36:12 6-13 2-2 1-3 6 3 15
Simmons 39:06 5-11 3-6 1-9 7 5 13
Korkmaz 21:31 3-9 0-0 0-3 0 0 7
Ennis III 17:39 0-3 2-2 0-2 0 1 2
Scott 15:01 0-2 0-0 0-2 0 1 0
Burke 8:54 1-1 3-3 0-0 0 0 5
Totals 240:00 35-87 17-21 7-45 23 22 97

Percentages: FG .402, FT .810.

3-Point Goals: 10-29, .345 (Embiid 4-11, Harris 3-8, Richardson 1-1, Horford 1-4, Korkmaz 1-4, Scott 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Embiid, Horford, Richardson).

Turnovers: 15 (Embiid 4, Korkmaz 3, Simmons 3, Harris 2, Richardson 2, Scott).

Steals: 10 (Simmons 4, Richardson 3, Korkmaz 2, Horford).

Technical Fouls: Richardson, 9:38 second

FG FT Reb
ORLANDO Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Gordon 34:08 7-16 4-4 2-11 3 4 19
Isaac 29:42 2-7 0-0 2-6 0 3 4
Vucevic 32:11 7-16 0-0 3-12 7 3 16
Fournier 32:21 8-14 2-5 0-2 6 3 20
Fultz 27:49 5-10 1-4 0-3 6 1 13
Ross 27:46 5-12 5-5 0-7 0 0 17
Augustin 24:29 1-7 1-1 1-1 1 2 4
Birch 15:49 2-3 1-4 2-4 1 3 5
Iwundu 15:45 0-3 0-0 0-2 2 2 0
Totals 240:00 37-88 14-23 10-48 26 21 98

Percentages: FG .420, FT .609.

3-Point Goals: 10-30, .333 (Fultz 2-4, Ross 2-6, Vucevic 2-6, Fournier 2-7, Augustin 1-2, Gordon 1-4, Isaac 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 12. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Isaac 3, Gordon, Iwundu).

Turnovers: 15 (Gordon 4, Fultz 3, Ross 3, Birch 2, Isaac 2, Augustin).

Steals: 4 (Fournier 2, Isaac, Ross).

Technical Fouls: None

Philadelphia 21 26 21 29 97
Orlando 19 27 25 27 98

A_17,311 (18,846). T_2:13.