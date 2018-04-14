https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/sports/other-sports/article/PLAYOFFS-Through-games-of-Friday-April-13-2018-12833883.php
PLAYOFFS / Through games of Friday, April 13, 2018
Updated 10:04 am, Saturday, April 14, 2018
|Goal
|Scoring
|Assists
|Name
|Team
|GP
|G
|Name
|Team
|GP
|A
|Sidney Crosby
|Pittsburgh
|2
|3
|John Carlson
|Washington
|1
|3
|Filip Forsberg
|Nashville
|1
|2
|Brian Dumoulin
|Pittsburgh
|2
|3
|Evander Kane
|San Jose
|1
|2
|Jake Guentzel
|Pittsburgh
|2
|3
|Evgeny Kuznetsov
|Washington
|1
|2
|Nicklas Backstrom
|Washington
|1
|2
|Patrik Laine
|Winnipeg
|2
|2
|Pierre-Luc Dubois
|Columbus
|1
|2
|Zach Parise
|Minnesota
|2
|2
|Ryan Johansen
|Nashville
|1
|2
|David Backes
|Boston
|1
|1
|Torey Krug
|Boston
|1
|2
|Brent Burns
|San Jose
|1
|1
|Ondrej Palat
|Tampa Bay
|1
|2
|Blake Comeau
|Colorado
|1
|1
|Artemi Panarin
|Columbus
|1
|2
|Yanni Gourde
|Tampa Bay
|1
|1
|David Pastrnak
|Boston
|1
|2
|Taylor Hall
|New Jersey
|1
|1
|Joe Pavelski
|San Jose
|1
|2
|Zach Hyman
|Toronto
|1
|1
|Jack Roslovic
|Winnipeg
|1
|2
|Tyler Johnson
|Tampa Bay
|1
|1
|Dustin Byfuglien
|Winnipeg
|2
|2
|Seth Jones
|Columbus
|1
|1
|Sean Couturier
|Philadelphia
|2
|2
|Alex Killorn
|Tampa Bay
|1
|1
|Nikolaj Ehlers
|Winnipeg
|2
|2
|David Krejci
|Boston
|1
|1
|Mikko Koivu
|Minnesota
|2
|2
|Nikita Kucherov
|Tampa Bay
|1
|1
|Ivan Provorov
|Philadelphia
|2
|2
|Sean Kuraly
|Boston
|1
|1
|Justin Schultz
|Pittsburgh
|2
|2
|Brad Marchand
|Boston
|1
|1
|Michael Amadio
|Los Angeles
|1
|1
|Ondrej Palat
|Tampa Bay
|1
|1
|Viktor Arvidsson
|Nashville
|1
|1
|Artemi Panarin
|Columbus
|1
|1
|Cam Atkinson
|Columbus
|1
|1
|David Pastrnak
|Boston
|1
|1
|Patrice Bergeron
|Boston
|1
|1
|Colton Sissons
|Nashville
|1
|1
|Connor Brown
|Toronto
|1
|1
|Craig Smith
|Nashville
|1
|1
|Will Butcher
|New Jersey
|1
|1
|Devante Smith-Pelly
|Washington
|1
|1
|Zdeno Chara
|Boston
|1
|1
|Thomas Vanek
|Columbus
|1
|1
|Ian Cole
|Columbus
|1
|1
|Austin Watson
|Nashville
|1
|1
|Jake DeBrusk
|Boston
|1
|1
|Alexander Wennberg
|Columbus
|1
|1
|Brenden Dillon
|San Jose
|1
|1
|Nikita Zadorov
|Colorado
|1
|1
|Yanni Gourde
|Tampa Bay
|1
|1
|Travis Zajac
|New Jersey
|1
|1
|Taylor Hall
|New Jersey
|1
|1
|Andrew Copp
|Winnipeg
|2
|1
|Tomas Hertl
|San Jose
|1
|1
|Sean Couturier
|Philadelphia
|2
|1
|Boone Jenner
|Columbus
|1
|1
|Matt Cullen
|Minnesota
|2
|1
|Tyler Johnson
|Tampa Bay
|1
|1
|Shayne Gostisbehere
|Philadelphia
|2
|1
|Roman Josi
|Nashville
|1
|1
|Jake Guentzel
|Pittsburgh
|2
|1
|David Krejci
|Boston
|1
|1
|Carl Hagelin
|Pittsburgh
|2
|1
|Nathan MacKinnon
|Colorado
|1
|1
|Erik Haula
|Vegas
|2
|1
|Brad Marchand
|Boston
|1
|1
|Patric Hornqvist
|Pittsburgh
|2
|1
|Charlie McAvoy
|Boston
|1
|1
|Travis Konecny
|Philadelphia
|2
|1
|Ryan McDonagh
|Tampa Bay
|1
|1
|Paul LaDue
|Los Angeles
|2
|1
|Timo Meier
|San Jose
|1
|1
|Andrew MacDonald
|Philadelphia
|2
|1
|Matt Nieto
|Colorado
|1
|1
|Evgeni Malkin
|Pittsburgh
|2
|1
|Brayden Point
|Tampa Bay
|1
|1
|Joe Morrow
|Winnipeg
|2
|1
|Mikko Rantanen
|Colorado
|1
|1
|Tyler Myers
|Winnipeg
|2
|1
|Morgan Rielly
|Toronto
|1
|1
|Nolan Patrick
|Philadelphia
|2
|1
|Mikhail Sergachev
|Tampa Bay
|1
|1
|Bryan Rust
|Pittsburgh
|2
|1
|Colton Sissons
|Nashville
|1
|1
|Mark Scheifele
|Winnipeg
|2
|1
|Carl Soderberg
|Colorado
|1
|1
|Paul Stastny
|Winnipeg
|2
|1
|Steven Stamkos
|Tampa Bay
|1
|1
|Shea Theodore
|Vegas
|2
|1
|Thomas Vanek
|Columbus
|1
|1
|Alex Tuch
|Vegas
|2
|1
|Jakub Vrana
|Washington
|1
|1
|Austin Watson
|Nashville
|1
|1
|Derick Brassard
|Pittsburgh
|2
|1
|Jonas Brodin
|Minnesota
|2
|1
|Ben Chiarot
|Winnipeg
|2
|1
|Claude Giroux
|Philadelphia
|2
|1
|Mikael Granlund
|Minnesota
|2
|1
|Jordan Greenway
|Minnesota
|2
|1
|Carl Hagelin
|Pittsburgh
|2
|1
|Patric Hornqvist
|Pittsburgh
|2
|1
|Patrik Laine
|Winnipeg
|2
|1
|Jori Lehtera
|Philadelphia
|2
|1
|Kris Letang
|Pittsburgh
|2
|1
|Bryan Little
|Winnipeg
|2
|1
|Jonathan Marchessa
|Vegas
|2
|1
|Tyler Myers
|Winnipeg
|2
|1
|James Neal
|Vegas
|2
|1
|Tomas Nosek
|Vegas
|2
|1
|Dion Phaneuf
|Los Angeles
|2
|1
|Nate Prosser
|Minnesota
|2
|1
|Michael Raffl
|Philadelphia
|2
|1
|Riley Sheahan
|Pittsburgh
|2
|1
|Conor Sheary
|Pittsburgh
|2
|1
|Wayne Simmonds
|Philadelphia
|2
|1
|Reilly Smith
|Vegas
|2
|1
|Paul Stastny
|Winnipeg
|2
|1
|Shea Theodore
|Vegas
|2
|1
|Jakub Voracek
|Philadelphia
|2
|1
|Blake Wheeler
|Winnipeg
|2
|1
___
|Power
|Play
|Goals
|Short
|Handed
|Goals
|Name
|Team
|GP
|PP
|Name
|Team
|GP
|SH
|Evgeny Kuznetsov
|Washington
|1
|2
|David Backes
|Boston
|1
|1
|Yanni Gourde
|Tampa Bay
|1
|1
|Seth Jones
|Columbus
|1
|1
|Evander Kane
|San Jose
|1
|1
|David Krejci
|Boston
|1
|1
|Brad Marchand
|Boston
|1
|1
|Craig Smith
|Nashville
|1
|1
|Thomas Vanek
|Columbus
|1
|1
|Travis Zajac
|New Jersey
|1
|1
|Shayne Gostisbehere
|Philadelphia
|2
|1
|Jake Guentzel
|Pittsburgh
|2
|1
|Paul LaDue
|Los Angeles
|2
|1
|Zach Parise
|Minnesota
|2
|1
|Nolan Patrick
|Philadelphia
|2
|1
|Mark Scheifele
|Winnipeg
|2
|1
|Alex Tuch
|Vegas
|2
|1
___
|Power
|Play
|Assists
|Short
|Handed
|Assists
|Name
|Team
|GP
|PPA
|Name
|Team
|GP
|SHA
|Nicklas Backstrom
|Washington
|1
|2
|John Carlson
|Washington
|1
|2
|Torey Krug
|Boston
|1
|2
|Artemi Panarin
|Columbus
|1
|2
|Sean Couturier
|Philadelphia
|2
|2
|Michael Amadio
|Los Angeles
|1
|1
|Cam Atkinson
|Columbus
|1
|1
|Will Butcher
|New Jersey
|1
|1
|Jake DeBrusk
|Boston
|1
|1
|Pierre-Luc Dubois
|Columbus
|1
|1
|Taylor Hall
|New Jersey
|1
|1
|Tomas Hertl
|San Jose
|1
|1
|Ryan Johansen
|Nashville
|1
|1
|David Krejci
|Boston
|1
|1
|Charlie McAvoy
|Boston
|1
|1
|Ondrej Palat
|Tampa Bay
|1
|1
|David Pastrnak
|Boston
|1
|1
|Joe Pavelski
|San Jose
|1
|1
|Mikhail Sergachev
|Tampa Bay
|1
|1
|Derick Brassard
|Pittsburgh
|2
|1
|Jonas Brodin
|Minnesota
|2
|1
|Dustin Byfuglien
|Winnipeg
|2
|1
|Claude Giroux
|Philadelphia
|2
|1
|Mikko Koivu
|Minnesota
|2
|1
|Jonathan Marchessau
|Vegas
|2
|1
|Dion Phaneuf
|Los Angeles
|2
|1
|Conor Sheary
|Pittsburgh
|2
|1
|Reilly Smith
|Vegas
|2
|1
|Jakub Voracek
|Philadelphia
|2
|1
|Blake Wheeler
|Winnipeg
|2
|1
___
|Power
|Play
|Points
|Short
|Handed
|Points
|Name
|Team
|GP
|PPP
|Name
|Team
|GP
|SHP
|Nicklas Backstrom
|Washington
|1
|2
|John Carlson
|Washington
|1
|2
|David Krejci
|Boston
|1
|2
|Torey Krug
|Boston
|1
|2
|Evgeny Kuznetsov
|Washington
|1
|2
|Artemi Panarin
|Columbus
|1
|2
|Sean Couturier
|Philadelphia
|2
|2
|Michael Amadio
|Los Angeles
|1
|1
|Cam Atkinson
|Columbus
|1
|1
|David Backes
|Boston
|1
|1
|Will Butcher
|New Jersey
|1
|1
|Jake DeBrusk
|Boston
|1
|1
|Pierre-Luc Dubois
|Columbus
|1
|1
|Yanni Gourde
|Tampa Bay
|1
|1
|Taylor Hall
|New Jersey
|1
|1
|Tomas Hertl
|San Jose
|1
|1
|Ryan Johansen
|Nashville
|1
|1
|Seth Jones
|Columbus
|1
|1
|Evander Kane
|San Jose
|1
|1
|Brad Marchand
|Boston
|1
|1
|Charlie McAvoy
|Boston
|1
|1
|Ondrej Palat
|Tampa Bay
|1
|1
|David Pastrnak
|Boston
|1
|1
|Joe Pavelski
|San Jose
|1
|1
|Mikhail Sergachev
|Tampa Bay
|1
|1
|Craig Smith
|Nashville
|1
|1
|Thomas Vanek
|Columbus
|1
|1
|Travis Zajac
|New Jersey
|1
|1
|Derick Brassard
|Pittsburgh
|2
|1
|Jonas Brodin
|Minnesota
|2
|1
|Dustin Byfuglien
|Winnipeg
|2
|1
|Claude Giroux
|Philadelphia
|2
|1
|Shayne Gostisbehere
|Philadelphia
|2
|1
|Jake Guentzel
|Pittsburgh
|2
|1
|Mikko Koivu
|Minnesota
|2
|1
|Paul LaDue
|Los Angeles
|2
|1
|Jonathan Marchessau
|Vegas
|2
|1
|Zach Parise
|Minnesota
|2
|1
|Nolan Patrick
|Philadelphia
|2
|1
|Dion Phaneuf
|Los Angeles
|2
|1
|Mark Scheifele
|Winnipeg
|2
|1
|Conor Sheary
|Pittsburgh
|2
|1
|Reilly Smith
|Vegas
|2
|1
|Alex Tuch
|Vegas
|2
|1
|Jakub Voracek
|Philadelphia
|2
|1
|Blake Wheeler
|Winnipeg
|2
|1
___
|Game
|Winning
|Goals
|Name
|Team
|GP
|GW
|David Backes
|Boston
|1
|1
|Filip Forsberg
|Nashville
|1
|1
|Yanni Gourde
|Tampa Bay
|1
|1
|Evander Kane
|San Jose
|1
|1
|Artemi Panarin
|Columbus
|1
|1
|Sean Couturier
|Philadelphia
|2
|1
|Erik Haula
|Vegas
|2
|1
|Joe Morrow
|Winnipeg
|2
|1
|Bryan Rust
|Pittsburgh
|2
|1
|Paul Stastny
|Winnipeg
|2
|1
|Shea Theodore
|Vegas
|2
|1
___
|Shots
|Name
|Team
|GP
|S
|James Neal
|Vegas
|2
|12
|Patrik Laine
|Winnipeg
|2
|10
|Brent Burns
|San Jose
|1
|9
|Patric Hornqvist
|Pittsburgh
|2
|9
|Jonathan Marchessau
|Vegas
|2
|9
|Tyler Toffoli
|Los Angeles
|2
|9
|Dustin Brown
|Los Angeles
|2
|8
|Dustin Byfuglien
|Winnipeg
|2
|8
|Justin Schultz
|Pittsburgh
|2
|8
|Shea Theodore
|Vegas
|2
|8
|Filip Forsberg
|Nashville
|1
|7
|Evgeni Malkin
|Pittsburgh
|2
|7
|Mark Scheifele
|Winnipeg
|2
|7
|Patrice Bergeron
|Boston
|1
|6
|Evander Kane
|San Jose
|1
|6
|Evgeny Kuznetsov
|Washington
|1
|6
|Pierre-Edouard Bell
|Vegas
|2
|6
|Kyle Connor
|Winnipeg
|2
|6
|Sidney Crosby
|Pittsburgh
|2
|6
|Deryk Engelland
|Vegas
|2
|6
|Shayne Gostisbehere
|Philadelphia
|2
|6
|Kris Letang
|Pittsburgh
|2
|6
|Alex Tuch
|Vegas
|2
|6
|Yanni Gourde
|Tampa Bay
|1
|5
|Taylor Hall
|New Jersey
|1
|5
|Torey Krug
|Boston
|1
|5
|Timo Meier
|San Jose
|1
|5
|Andrew Copp
|Winnipeg
|2
|5
|Joel Eriksson Ek
|Minnesota
|2
|5
|Jake Guentzel
|Pittsburgh
|2
|5
|William Karlsson
|Vegas
|2
|5
|Anze Kopitar
|Los Angeles
|2
|5
|Brandon Manning
|Philadelphia
|2
|5
|Colin Miller
|Vegas
|2
|5
|Josh Morrissey
|Winnipeg
|2
|5
|Joe Morrow
|Winnipeg
|2
|5
|Tyler Myers
|Winnipeg
|2
|5
|Bryan Rust
|Pittsburgh
|2
|5
|Jacob Trouba
|Winnipeg
|2
|5
|Jakub Voracek
|Philadelphia
|2
|5
___
|Plus/Minus
|Name
|Team
|GP
|+/-
|Bryan Rust
|Pittsburgh
|2
|5
|Ryan Ellis
|Nashville
|1
|4
|Roman Josi
|Nashville
|1
|4
|Sidney Crosby
|Pittsburgh
|2
|4
|Brian Dumoulin
|Pittsburgh
|2
|4
|Ben Chiarot
|Winnipeg
|2
|3
|Nikolaj Ehlers
|Winnipeg
|2
|3
|Patrik Laine
|Winnipeg
|2
|3
|Kris Letang
|Pittsburgh
|2
|3
|Tyler Myers
|Winnipeg
|2
|3
|Paul Stastny
|Winnipeg
|2
|3
|Viktor Arvidsson
|Nashville
|1
|2
|Patrice Bergeron
|Boston
|1
|2
|Nick Bonino
|Nashville
|1
|2
|Filip Forsberg
|Nashville
|1
|2
|Victor Hedman
|Tampa Bay
|1
|2
|Jack Roslovic
|Winnipeg
|1
|2
|Colton Sissons
|Nashville
|1
|2
|Anton Stralman
|Tampa Bay
|1
|2
|Austin Watson
|Nashville
|1
|2
|Jake Guentzel
|Pittsburgh
|2
|2
|Bryan Little
|Winnipeg
|2
|2
|Cam Atkinson
|Columbus
|1
|1
|Brent Burns
|San Jose
|1
|1
|John Carlson
|Washington
|1
|1
|Anthony
|Cirelli
|Tampa Bay
|1
|1
|Braydon Coburn
|Tampa Bay
|1
|1
|Ian Cole
|Columbus
|1
|1
|Dylan DeMelo
|San Jose
|1
|1
|Brenden Dillon
|San Jose
|1
|1
|Joonas Donskoi
|San Jose
|1
|1
|Pierre-Luc Dubois
|Columbus
|1
|1
|Yanni Gourde
|Tampa Bay
|1
|1
|Zach Hyman
|Toronto
|1
|1
|Ryan Johansen
|Nashville
|1
|1
|Tyler Johnson
|Tampa Bay
|1
|1
|Evander Kane
|San Jose
|1
|1
|Alex Killorn
|Tampa Bay
|1
|1
|Torey Krug
|Boston
|1
|1
|Nikita Kucherov
|Tampa Bay
|1
|1
|Sean Kuraly
|Boston
|1
|1
|Kevin Labanc
|San Jose
|1
|1
|Brad Marchand
|Boston
|1
|1
|Paul Martin
|San Jose
|1
|1
|Ryan McDonagh
|Tampa Bay
|1
|1
|Timo Meier
|San Jose
|1
|1
|J.T. Miller
|Tampa Bay
|1
|1
|Kevan Miller
|Boston
|1
|1
|Matt Nieto
|Colorado
|1
|1
|Ondrej Palat
|Tampa Bay
|1
|1
|Artemi Panarin
|Columbus
|1
|1
|David Pastrnak
|Boston
|1
|1
|Joe Pavelski
|San Jose
|1
|1
|Brayden Point
|Tampa Bay
|1
|1
|David Savard
|Columbus
|1
|1
|Steven Stamkos
|Tampa Bay
|1
|1
|Chris Tierney
|San Jose
|1
|1
|Thomas Vanek
|Columbus
|1
|1
|Alexander Wennberg
|Columbus
|1
|1
|Nikita Zaitsev
|Toronto
|1
|1
|Pierre-Edouard Bell
|Vegas
|2
|1
|Dustin Byfuglien
|Winnipeg
|2
|1
|William Carrier
|Vegas
|2
|1
|Andrew Copp
|Winnipeg
|2
|1
|Deryk Engelland
|Vegas
|2
|1
|Jordan Greenway
|Minnesota
|2
|1
|Erik Haula
|Vegas
|2
|1
|Olli Maatta
|Pittsburgh
|2
|1
|Andrew MacDonald
|Philadelphia
|2
|1
|Jon Merrill
|Vegas
|2
|1
|Colin Miller
|Vegas
|2
|1
|Joe Morrow
|Winnipeg
|2
|1
|James Neal
|Vegas
|2
|1
|Tomas Nosek
|Vegas
|2
|1
|Justin Schultz
|Pittsburgh
|2
|1
|Shea Theodore
|Vegas
|2
|1
|Alex Tuch
|Vegas
|2
|1
___
