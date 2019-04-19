Goal Scoring Assists
Name Team GP G Name Team GP A
Mark Stone Vegas 5 6 Erik Karlsson San Jose 5 7
Jordan Eberle N.Y. Islanders 4 4 Max Pacioretty Vegas 5 6
Tomas Hertl San Jose 5 4 Paul Stastny Vegas 5 6
Max Pacioretty Vegas 5 4 Mathew Barzal N.Y. Islanders 4 5
Nicklas Backstrom Washington 4 3 John Klingberg Dallas 4 5
Josh Bailey N.Y. Islanders 4 3 Jaccob Slavin Carolina 4 5
Matt Duchene Columbus 4 3 Dustin Byfuglien Winnipeg 5 5
Warren Foegele Carolina 4 3 Alex Pietrangelo St. Louis 5 5
Nathan MacKinnon Colorado 4 3 Shea Theodore Vegas 5 5
Auston Matthews Toronto 4 3 Matt Duchene Columbus 4 4
Brock Nelson N.Y. Islanders 4 3 Valtteri Filppula N.Y. Islanders 4 4
Mikko Rantanen Colorado 4 3 Brad Marchand Boston 4 4
Mats Zuccarello Dallas 4 3 Zachary Werenski Columbus 4 4
Kyle Connor Winnipeg 5 3 Andrew Copp Winnipeg 5 4
Logan Couture San Jose 5 3 Nate Schmidt Vegas 5 4
Patrik Laine Winnipeg 5 3 Mark Stone Vegas 5 4
Rocco Grimaldi Nashville 3 2 Blake Wheeler Winnipeg 5 4
Andrei Svechnikov Carolina 3 2 Sam Bennett Calgary 4 3
Cam Atkinson Columbus 4 2 John Carlson Washington 4 3
Patrice Bergeron Boston 4 2 Erik Cernak Tampa Bay 4 3
Oliver Bjorkstrand Columbus 4 2 Ian Cole Colorado 4 3
J.T. Compher Colorado 4 2 Matt Grzelcyk Boston 4 3
Charlie Coyle Boston 4 2 Scott Harrington Columbus 4 3
Dougie Hamilton Carolina 4 2 Evgeny Kuznetsov Washington 4 3
Roope Hintz Dallas 4 2 Gabriel Landeskog Colorado 4 3
Seth Jones Columbus 4 2 Artemi Panarin Columbus 4 3
Roman Josi Nashville 4 2 Mikko Rantanen Colorado 4 3
Brad Marchand Boston 4 2 Morgan Rielly Toronto 4 3
Mitchell Marner Toronto 4 2 John Tavares Toronto 4 3
Matt Nieto Colorado 4 2 Joe Thornton San Jose 4 3
Alex Ovechkin Washington 4 2 Jay Bouwmeester St. Louis 5 3
Artemi Panarin Columbus 4 2 Evander Kane San Jose 5 3
David Pastrnak Boston 4 2 Gustav Nyquist San Jose 5 3
Alexander Radulov Dallas 4 2 Mark Scheifele Winnipeg 5 3
Alexandre Texier Columbus 4 2 Reilly Smith Vegas 5 3
Matthew Tkachuk Calgary 4 2
Kevin Hayes Winnipeg 5 2
Jonathan Marchessau Vegas 5 2
Ryan O'Reilly St. Louis 5 2
Joe Pavelski San Jose 5 2
David Perron St. Louis 5 2
Mark Scheifele Winnipeg 5 2
Paul Stastny Vegas 5 2
Oskar Sundqvist St. Louis 5 2
Vladimir Tarasenko St. Louis 5 2

Power Play Goals Short Handed Goals
Name Team GP PP Name Team GP SH
Patrice Bergeron Boston 4 2 Matt Nieto Colorado 4 2
Dougie Hamilton Carolina 4 2 Josh Anderson Columbus 4 1
Nathan MacKinnon Colorado 4 2 Alex Killorn Tampa Bay 4 1
Auston Matthews Toronto 4 2 Mitchell Marner Toronto 4 1
Alex Ovechkin Washington 4 2 Colin Miller Vegas 4 1
Tomas Hertl San Jose 5 2 William Karlsson Vegas 5 1
Jonathan Marchessau Vegas 5 2
Max Pacioretty Vegas 5 2
Mark Stone Vegas 5 2
Vladimir Tarasenko St. Louis 5 2
Rasmus Andersson Calgary 4 1
Mikael Backlund Calgary 4 1
Nicklas Backstrom Washington 4 1
Josh Bailey N.Y. Islanders 4 1
Sam Bennett Calgary 4 1
Oliver Bjorkstrand Columbus 4 1
Charlie Coyle Boston 4 1
Matt Duchene Columbus 4 1
Miro Heiskanen Dallas 4 1
Roope Hintz Dallas 4 1
Andreas Johnsson Toronto 4 1
Seth Jones Columbus 4 1
Elias Lindholm Calgary 4 1
Evgeni Malkin Pittsburgh 4 1
Charlie McAvoy Boston 4 1
Brock Nelson N.Y. Islanders 4 1
David Pastrnak Boston 4 1
Brayden Point Tampa Bay 4 1
Alexander Radulov Dallas 4 1
Mikko Rantanen Colorado 4 1
Jordan Staal Carolina 4 1
Alexandre Texier Columbus 4 1
Matthew Tkachuk Calgary 4 1
Zachary Werenski Columbus 4 1
Mats Zuccarello Dallas 4 1
Kyle Connor Winnipeg 5 1
Logan Couture San Jose 5 1
Patrik Laine Winnipeg 5 1
Ryan O'Reilly St. Louis 5 1
Joe Pavelski San Jose 5 1
David Perron St. Louis 5 1
Mark Scheifele Winnipeg 5 1
Reilly Smith Vegas 5 1
Paul Stastny Vegas 5 1

Power Play Assists Short Handed Assists
Name Team GP PPA Name Team GP SHA
Shea Theodore Vegas 5 4 Ian Cole Colorado 4 1
Matt Grzelcyk Boston 4 3 Boone Jenner Columbus 4 1
Brad Marchand Boston 4 3 Erik Johnson Colorado 4 1
Rasmus Andersson Calgary 4 2 Nate Schmidt Vegas 5 1
Mikael Backlund Calgary 4 2 Reilly Smith Vegas 5 1
Tyson Barrie Colorado 4 2
Sam Bennett Calgary 4 2
John Carlson Washington 4 2
Mark Giordano Calgary 4 2
Seth Jones Columbus 4 2
John Klingberg Dallas 4 2
Mitchell Marner Toronto 4 2
Colin Miller Vegas 4 2
Artemi Panarin Columbus 4 2
Jaccob Slavin Carolina 4 2
Devon Toews N.Y. Islanders 4 2
Zachary Werenski Columbus 4 2
Dustin Byfuglien Winnipeg 5 2
Erik Karlsson San Jose 5 2
William Karlsson Vegas 5 2
Alex Pietrangelo St. Louis 5 2
Paul Stastny Vegas 5 2
Mark Stone Vegas 5 2
Blake Wheeler Winnipeg 5 2
Jason Spezza Dallas 2 1
Nikita Kucherov Tampa Bay 3 1
Andrei Svechnikov Carolina 3 1
J.T. Compher Colorado 4 1
Charlie Coyle Boston 4 1
Justin Dowling Dallas 4 1
Pierre-Luc Dubois Columbus 4 1
Matt Duchene Columbus 4 1
Jordan Eberle N.Y. Islanders 4 1
Lars Eller Washington 4 1
Warren Foegele Carolina 4 1
Dougie Hamilton Carolina 4 1
Danton Heinen Boston 4 1
Andreas Johnsson Toronto 4 1
Phil Kessel Pittsburgh 4 1
Torey Krug Boston 4 1
Evgeny Kuznetsov Washington 4 1
Gabriel Landeskog Colorado 4 1
Anders Lee N.Y. Islanders 4 1
Esa Lindell Dallas 4 1
Elias Lindholm Calgary 4 1
Nathan MacKinnon Colorado 4 1
Auston Matthews Toronto 4 1
Dmitry Orlov Washington 4 1
Mikko Rantanen Colorado 4 1
Morgan Rielly Toronto 4 1
Justin Schultz Pittsburgh 4 1
Tyler Seguin Dallas 4 1
Jordan Staal Carolina 4 1
Steven Stamkos Tampa Bay 4 1
John Tavares Toronto 4 1
Alexandre Texier Columbus 4 1
Joe Thornton San Jose 4 1
Tom Wilson Washington 4 1
Jordan Binnington St. Louis 5 1
Brent Burns San Jose 5 1
Kyle Connor Winnipeg 5 1
Logan Couture San Jose 5 1
Vince Dunn St. Louis 5 1
Martin Jones San Jose 5 1
Patrik Laine Winnipeg 5 1
Ryan O'Reilly St. Louis 5 1
Max Pacioretty Vegas 5 1
Joe Pavelski San Jose 5 1
David Perron St. Louis 5 1
Brayden Schenn St. Louis 5 1
Nate Schmidt Vegas 5 1
Reilly Smith Vegas 5 1
Alex Tuch Vegas 5 1

Power Play Points Short Handed Points
Name Team GP PPP Name Team GP SHP
Mark Stone Vegas 5 4 Matt Nieto Colorado 4 2
Shea Theodore Vegas 5 4 Josh Anderson Columbus 4 1
Rasmus Andersson Calgary 4 3 Ian Cole Colorado 4 1
Mikael Backlund Calgary 4 3 Boone Jenner Columbus 4 1
Sam Bennett Calgary 4 3 Erik Johnson Colorado 4 1
Matt Grzelcyk Boston 4 3 Alex Killorn Tampa Bay 4 1
Dougie Hamilton Carolina 4 3 Mitchell Marner Toronto 4 1
Seth Jones Columbus 4 3 Colin Miller Vegas 4 1
Nathan MacKinnon Colorado 4 3 William Karlsson Vegas 5 1
Brad Marchand Boston 4 3 Nate Schmidt Vegas 5 1
Auston Matthews Toronto 4 3 Reilly Smith Vegas 5 1
Zachary Werenski Columbus 4 3
Max Pacioretty Vegas 5 3
Paul Stastny Vegas 5 3
Tyson Barrie Colorado 4 2
Patrice Bergeron Boston 4 2
John Carlson Washington 4 2
Charlie Coyle Boston 4 2
Matt Duchene Columbus 4 2
Mark Giordano Calgary 4 2
Andreas Johnsson Toronto 4 2
John Klingberg Dallas 4 2
Elias Lindholm Calgary 4 2
Mitchell Marner Toronto 4 2
Colin Miller Vegas 4 2
Alex Ovechkin Washington 4 2
Artemi Panarin Columbus 4 2
Mikko Rantanen Colorado 4 2
Jaccob Slavin Carolina 4 2
Jordan Staal Carolina 4 2
Alexandre Texier Columbus 4 2
Devon Toews N.Y. Islanders 4 2
Dustin Byfuglien Winnipeg 5 2
Kyle Connor Winnipeg 5 2
Logan Couture San Jose 5 2
Tomas Hertl San Jose 5 2
Erik Karlsson San Jose 5 2
William Karlsson Vegas 5 2
Patrik Laine Winnipeg 5 2
Jonathan Marchessau Vegas 5 2
Ryan O'Reilly St. Louis 5 2
Joe Pavelski San Jose 5 2
David Perron St. Louis 5 2
Alex Pietrangelo St. Louis 5 2
Reilly Smith Vegas 5 2
Vladimir Tarasenko St. Louis 5 2
Blake Wheeler Winnipeg 5 2

Game Winning Goals
Name Team GP GW
Oliver Bjorkstrand Columbus 4 2
Brock Nelson N.Y. Islanders 4 2
Cale Makar Colorado 2 1
Marc-Edouard Vlasic San Jose 3 1
Josh Bailey N.Y. Islanders 4 1
Zdeno Chara Boston 4 1
Jordan Eberle N.Y. Islanders 4 1
Warren Foegele Carolina 4 1
Mikael Granlund Nashville 4 1
Andreas Johnsson Toronto 4 1
Seth Jones Columbus 4 1
Nathan MacKinnon Colorado 4 1
Andrew Mangiapane Calgary 4 1
Brad Marchand Boston 4 1
Mitchell Marner Toronto 4 1
Brooks Orpik Washington 4 1
Alex Ovechkin Washington 4 1
Alexander Radulov Dallas 4 1
Mikko Rantanen Colorado 4 1
Craig Smith Nashville 4 1
Brandon Tanev Winnipeg 4 1
Teuvo Teravainen Carolina 4 1
Zachary Werenski Columbus 4 1
Mats Zuccarello Dallas 4 1
Tyler Bozak St. Louis 5 1
Kyle Connor Winnipeg 5 1
Barclay Goodrow San Jose 5 1
Ryan O'Reilly St. Louis 5 1
Max Pacioretty Vegas 5 1
Jaden Schwartz St. Louis 5 1
Paul Stastny Vegas 5 1
Mark Stone Vegas 5 1

Shots
Name Team GP S
Nathan MacKinnon Colorado 4 24
Max Pacioretty Vegas 5 24
Tomas Hertl San Jose 5 23
Logan Couture San Jose 5 22
Alexander Radulov Dallas 4 20
Vladimir Tarasenko St. Louis 5 20
Gabriel Landeskog Colorado 4 19
Auston Matthews Toronto 4 19
Reilly Smith Vegas 5 19
Tyson Barrie Colorado 4 18
Morgan Rielly Toronto 4 17
David Pastrnak Boston 4 16
Mikko Rantanen Colorado 4 16
Tyler Seguin Dallas 4 16
Nikolaj Ehlers Winnipeg 5 16
Patrik Laine Winnipeg 5 16
Patrice Bergeron Boston 4 15
John Carlson Washington 4 15
Jordan Eberle N.Y. Islanders 4 15
Patric Hornqvist Pittsburgh 4 15
Alex Pietrangelo St. Louis 5 15
Mikael Backlund Calgary 4 14
Mathew Barzal N.Y. Islanders 4 14
Oliver Bjorkstrand Columbus 4 14
Justin Faulk Carolina 4 14
Dougie Hamilton Carolina 4 14
Roope Hintz Dallas 4 14
Erik Johnson Colorado 4 14
Phil Kessel Pittsburgh 4 14
Kris Letang Pittsburgh 4 14
Mitchell Marner Toronto 4 14
P.K. Subban Nashville 4 14
Evander Kane San Jose 5 14

Plus/Minus
Name Team GP +/-
Mathew Barzal N.Y. Islanders 4 6
Jordan Eberle N.Y. Islanders 4 6
Cam Atkinson Columbus 4 5
Ian Cole Colorado 4 5
Matt Duchene Columbus 4 5
Anders Lee N.Y. Islanders 4 5
Josh Bailey N.Y. Islanders 4 4
Warren Foegele Carolina 4 4
Ron Hainsey Toronto 4 4
Dougie Hamilton Carolina 4 4
Scott Harrington Columbus 4 4
John Klingberg Dallas 4 4
Matt Nieto Colorado 4 4
Zachary Werenski Columbus 4 4
Dustin Byfuglien Winnipeg 5 4
Greg McKegg Carolina 3 3
Zdeno Chara Boston 4 3
Ryan Dzingel Columbus 4 3
Valtteri Filppula N.Y. Islanders 4 3
Danton Heinen Boston 4 3
Calle Jarnkrok Nashville 4 3
Seth Jones Columbus 4 3
Gabriel Landeskog Colorado 4 3
Nick Leddy N.Y. Islanders 4 3
Artemi Panarin Columbus 4 3
Adam Pelech N.Y. Islanders 4 3
Ryan Pulock N.Y. Islanders 4 3
Alexander Radulov Dallas 4 3
Jaccob Slavin Carolina 4 3
Tom Wilson Washington 4 3
Ben Chiarot Winnipeg 5 3
Andrew Copp Winnipeg 5 3
Brayden McNabb Vegas 5 3
Mark Stone Vegas 5 3

