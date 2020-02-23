Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
PRINCETON Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Evbuomwan 14 0-0 0-0 0-2 0 0 0
Aririguzoh 28 5-8 4-4 0-5 3 4 14
Llewellyn 32 7-15 2-3 0-4 4 1 21
Schwieger 17 2-3 0-0 0-1 2 0 6
Wright 35 2-9 0-0 2-5 3 2 4
Friberg 30 5-9 0-1 0-2 2 1 12
Langborg 21 1-4 0-0 0-4 0 1 3
Desrosiers 12 1-3 0-0 0-5 0 1 3
Morales 11 1-2 0-0 0-0 0 1 2
Totals 200 24-53 6-8 2-28 14 11 65

Percentages: FG .453, FT .750.

3-Point Goals: 11-28, .393 (Llewellyn 5-7, Schwieger 2-3, Friberg 2-6, Desrosiers 1-3, Langborg 1-3, Wright 0-6).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 3.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Langborg 2).

Turnovers: 7 (Llewellyn 2, Schwieger 2, Aririguzoh, Friberg, Morales).

Steals: 3 (Langborg 2, Friberg).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
DARTMOUTH Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Knight 28 13-18 1-2 2-12 1 4 27
Foye 36 3-6 1-2 0-0 3 0 9
Samuels 29 1-6 2-2 0-2 1 2 5
Sistare 18 1-3 0-0 0-1 0 0 2
Rai 33 7-11 3-4 1-5 2 2 17
Ary-Turner 25 1-8 0-0 1-1 1 2 2
Slajchert 12 0-1 0-0 0-2 1 1 0
Carter 10 0-2 0-0 0-2 1 0 0
Wade 7 0-0 0-0 0-1 1 0 0
Ogbu 2 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 26-56 7-10 4-26 11 11 62

Percentages: FG .464, FT .700.

3-Point Goals: 3-10, .300 (Foye 2-3, Samuels 1-1, Rai 0-1, Sistare 0-1, Ary-Turner 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Carter, Rai).

Turnovers: 4 (Ary-Turner, Carter, Knight, Wade).

Steals: 5 (Samuels 2, Ary-Turner, Knight, Rai).

Technical Fouls: None.

Princeton 33 32 65
Dartmouth 24 38 62

A_915 (2,100).