PRINCETON 65, DARTMOUTH 62
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|PRINCETON
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Evbuomwan
|14
|0-0
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|0
|0
|Aririguzoh
|28
|5-8
|4-4
|0-5
|3
|4
|14
|Llewellyn
|32
|7-15
|2-3
|0-4
|4
|1
|21
|Schwieger
|17
|2-3
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|0
|6
|Wright
|35
|2-9
|0-0
|2-5
|3
|2
|4
|Friberg
|30
|5-9
|0-1
|0-2
|2
|1
|12
|Langborg
|21
|1-4
|0-0
|0-4
|0
|1
|3
|Desrosiers
|12
|1-3
|0-0
|0-5
|0
|1
|3
|Morales
|11
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|2
|Totals
|200
|24-53
|6-8
|2-28
|14
|11
|65
Percentages: FG .453, FT .750.
3-Point Goals: 11-28, .393 (Llewellyn 5-7, Schwieger 2-3, Friberg 2-6, Desrosiers 1-3, Langborg 1-3, Wright 0-6).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 3.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Langborg 2).
Turnovers: 7 (Llewellyn 2, Schwieger 2, Aririguzoh, Friberg, Morales).
Steals: 3 (Langborg 2, Friberg).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|DARTMOUTH
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Knight
|28
|13-18
|1-2
|2-12
|1
|4
|27
|Foye
|36
|3-6
|1-2
|0-0
|3
|0
|9
|Samuels
|29
|1-6
|2-2
|0-2
|1
|2
|5
|Sistare
|18
|1-3
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|2
|Rai
|33
|7-11
|3-4
|1-5
|2
|2
|17
|Ary-Turner
|25
|1-8
|0-0
|1-1
|1
|2
|2
|Slajchert
|12
|0-1
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|1
|0
|Carter
|10
|0-2
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|0
|0
|Wade
|7
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|0
|0
|Ogbu
|2
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|26-56
|7-10
|4-26
|11
|11
|62
Percentages: FG .464, FT .700.
3-Point Goals: 3-10, .300 (Foye 2-3, Samuels 1-1, Rai 0-1, Sistare 0-1, Ary-Turner 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Carter, Rai).
Turnovers: 4 (Ary-Turner, Carter, Knight, Wade).
Steals: 5 (Samuels 2, Ary-Turner, Knight, Rai).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Princeton
|33
|32
|—
|65
|Dartmouth
|24
|38
|—
|62
A_915 (2,100).
