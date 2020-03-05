Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
XAVIER Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Carter 32 1-3 3-4 1-3 1 3 5
Freemantle 34 6-11 1-2 3-8 1 1 13
Jones 31 3-8 3-4 2-9 3 3 9
Marshall 38 9-17 7-7 2-6 2 3 25
Goodin 20 3-4 0-0 0-1 4 2 8
Tandy 25 4-9 0-0 0-0 0 0 11
James 14 1-1 0-2 1-2 1 1 3
Moore 6 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Totals 200 27-53 14-19 9-29 12 14 74

Percentages: FG .509, FT .737.

3-Point Goals: 6-16, .375 (Tandy 3-5, Goodin 2-2, James 1-1, Carter 0-2, Freemantle 0-2, Marshall 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Carter, Jones).

Turnovers: 14 (Marshall 5, Carter 3, Goodin 2, James 2, Freemantle, Tandy).

Steals: 10 (Carter 4, James 2, Freemantle, Goodin, Marshall, Tandy).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
PROVIDENCE Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Watson 16 1-2 0-0 2-3 1 4 2
Diallo 40 9-14 6-7 2-4 4 2 25
Duke 38 5-10 3-5 0-1 2 2 16
Pipkins 34 8-17 3-4 1-5 0 2 23
Reeves 33 3-7 0-0 2-3 2 2 7
Young 24 1-2 1-3 1-5 0 2 3
Gantt 9 1-1 0-0 0-1 0 1 2
Holt 6 1-3 0-0 0-1 0 2 2
Totals 200 29-56 13-19 8-23 9 17 80

Percentages: FG .518, FT .684.

3-Point Goals: 9-22, .409 (Pipkins 4-12, Duke 3-6, Diallo 1-1, Reeves 1-2, Holt 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Young 2, Diallo).

Turnovers: 12 (Diallo 3, Pipkins 3, Duke 2, Reeves 2, Holt, Watson).

Steals: 8 (Duke 4, Pipkins 3, Reeves).

Technical Fouls: None.

Xavier 38 36 74
Providence 47 33 80

.