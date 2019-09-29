G Saf Pts Avg
Georgetown 4 0 40 10.0
Lehigh 4 0 96 24.0
Holy Cross 4 0 119 29.8
Fordham 5 1 158 31.6
Lafayette 5 0 174 34.8
Colgate 5 0 193 38.6
Bucknell 4 0 187 46.8

___

Total Offense
G Plays Yds Yds Pg
Lafayette 5 344 1,915 383.0
Georgetown 4 251 1,445 361.3
Fordham 5 357 1,710 342.0
Bucknell 4 314 1,191 297.8
Lehigh 4 274 1,179 294.8
Colgate 5 310 1,265 253.0
Holy Cross 4 246 921 230.3

___

Rushing Offense
G Car RuYD Tds Yds Pg
Georgetown 4 167 781 13 195.3
Fordham 5 194 781 6 156.2
Colgate 5 178 523 4 104.6
Lafayette 5 167 502 6 100.4
Bucknell 4 126 279 2 69.8
Holy Cross 4 121 236 1 59.0
Lehigh 4 112 231 1 57.8

___

Rushing Defense
G Car Yds TD Yds Pg
Lehigh 4 122 361 3 90.3
Georgetown 4 159 429 5 107.3
Fordham 5 188 935 7 187.0
Lafayette 5 224 1,042 8 208.4
Bucknell 4 139 853 7 213.3
Colgate 5 217 1,243 15 248.6
Holy Cross 4 186 1,011 10 252.8

___

Passing Offense
G Att Cp InL Yds Tds Yds Pg
Lafayette 5 177 112 5 1,413 8 282.6
Lehigh 4 162 78 6 948 3 237.0
Bucknell 4 188 93 6 912 3 228.0
Fordham 5 163 93 4 929 8 185.8
Holy Cross 4 125 62 0 685 1 171.3
Georgetown 4 84 51 0 664 7 166.0
Colgate 5 132 72 4 742 3 148.4

___

Turnover Margin
G FmG DInt Tot FmL InL Tot Mar/Gm Avg
Georgetown 4 6 6 12 3 0 3 9 2.25
Holy Cross 4 5 3 8 3 0 3 5 1.25
Fordham 5 2 4 6 3 4 7 -1 -0.20
Lehigh 4 5 1 6 2 6 8 -2 -0.50
Lafayette 5 4 2 6 4 5 9 -3 -0.60
Bucknell 4 1 2 3 0 6 6 -3 -0.75
Colgate 5 1 2 3 3 4 7 -4 -0.80

___

Team Passing Efficiency Defense
G Att Cp DInt Yds Tds Pts
Georgetown 4 97 56 6 592 0 96.63
Holy Cross 4 114 62 3 823 5 124.24
Lehigh 4 175 110 1 1,212 9 136.86
Colgate 5 94 51 2 865 8 155.38
Fordham 5 136 90 4 1,230 12 165.38
Lafayette 5 135 87 2 1,260 13 171.66
Bucknell 4 147 100 2 1,330 18 181.71

___

Kickoff Returns
G No KRYd Avg
Colgate 5 22 486 22.09
Fordham 5 19 410 21.58
Lehigh 4 10 189 18.90
Lafayette 5 21 393 18.71
Holy Cross 4 9 168 18.67
Georgetown 4 10 164 16.40
Bucknell 4 10 118 11.80

___

Punt Returns
G PRYd Yds Avg
Georgetown 4 8 153 19.13
Colgate 5 5 54 10.80
Lafayette 5 3 31 10.33
Fordham 5 5 44 8.80
Bucknell 4 9 73 8.11
Lehigh 4 7 33 4.71
Holy Cross 4 5 9 1.80

___

Net Punting
G Yds Punts Net
Bucknell 4 78 25 45.76
Colgate 5 30 25 40.40
Georgetown 4 49 13 38.62
Holy Cross 4 73 31 36.84
Lafayette 5 57 21 35.14
Lehigh 4 80 27 34.07
Fordham 5 91 29 34.00

___

Total Defense
G Plays Yds Yds Pg
Georgetown 4 256 1,021 255.3
Lehigh 4 297 1,573 393.3
Colgate 5 311 2,108 421.6
Fordham 5 324 2,165 433.0
Holy Cross 4 300 1,834 458.5
Lafayette 5 359 2,302 460.4
Bucknell 4 286 2,183 545.8

___

Scoring Offense
G FG Pts Avg
Georgetown 4 3 156 39.0
Fordham 5 6 114 22.8
Lafayette 5 4 109 21.8
Bucknell 4 5 55 13.8
Lehigh 4 4 46 11.5
Colgate 5 2 55 11.0
Holy Cross 4 4 33 8.3