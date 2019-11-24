https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/sports/other-sports/article/Patriot-Team-Leaders-14858967.php
Patriot Team Leaders
|Saf
|Pts
|Avg
|Georgetown
|11
|0
|183
|16.6
|Lehigh
|10
|0
|222
|22.2
|Holy Cross
|12
|0
|272
|22.7
|Lafayette
|12
|0
|319
|26.6
|Colgate
|12
|0
|324
|27.0
|Fordham
|12
|1
|388
|32.3
|Bucknell
|11
|0
|357
|32.5
___
|G
|Plays
|Yds
|Yds Pg
|Fordham
|12
|855
|4,286
|357.2
|Holy Cross
|12
|770
|4,169
|347.4
|Georgetown
|11
|709
|3,778
|343.5
|Lafayette
|12
|783
|4,028
|335.7
|Lehigh
|10
|671
|3,158
|315.8
|Colgate
|12
|777
|3,507
|292.3
|Bucknell
|11
|761
|3,095
|281.4
___
|G
|Car
|RuYD
|Tds
|Yds Pg
|Georgetown
|11
|423
|1,621
|20
|147.4
|Holy Cross
|12
|411
|1,647
|17
|137.3
|Fordham
|12
|455
|1,599
|17
|133.3
|Colgate
|12
|455
|1,471
|15
|122.6
|Lafayette
|12
|405
|1,361
|13
|113.4
|Bucknell
|11
|335
|908
|6
|82.5
|Lehigh
|10
|304
|699
|9
|69.9
___
|G
|Car
|Yds
|TD
|Yds Pg
|Lehigh
|10
|352
|1,246
|11
|124.6
|Georgetown
|11
|434
|1,546
|18
|140.5
|Holy Cross
|12
|465
|1,747
|16
|145.6
|Lafayette
|12
|484
|1,874
|16
|156.2
|Bucknell
|11
|418
|1,759
|18
|159.9
|Fordham
|12
|430
|2,044
|22
|170.3
|Colgate
|12
|453
|2,112
|21
|176.0
___
|G
|Att
|Cp
|InL
|Yds
|Tds
|Yds Pg
|Lehigh
|10
|367
|204
|11
|2,459
|9
|245.9
|Fordham
|12
|400
|234
|11
|2,687
|20
|223.9
|Lafayette
|12
|378
|226
|14
|2,667
|14
|222.3
|Holy Cross
|12
|359
|190
|6
|2,522
|14
|210.2
|Bucknell
|11
|426
|229
|10
|2,187
|10
|198.8
|Georgetown
|11
|286
|172
|7
|2,157
|15
|196.1
|Colgate
|12
|322
|188
|7
|2,036
|7
|169.7
___
|G
|FmG
|DInt
|Tot
|FmL
|InL
|Tot
|Mar/Gm
|Avg
|Holy Cross
|12
|10
|15
|25
|13
|6
|19
|6
|.50
|Georgetown
|11
|8
|12
|20
|12
|7
|19
|1
|.09
|Fordham
|12
|9
|9
|18
|6
|11
|17
|1
|.08
|Lafayette
|12
|13
|6
|19
|6
|14
|20
|-1
|-0.08
|Bucknell
|11
|9
|8
|17
|8
|10
|18
|-1
|-0.09
|Colgate
|12
|9
|4
|13
|8
|7
|15
|-2
|-0.17
|Lehigh
|10
|6
|7
|13
|9
|11
|20
|-7
|-0.70
___
|G
|Att
|Cp
|DInt
|Yds
|Tds
|Pts
|Georgetown
|11
|266
|156
|12
|1,700
|3
|107.03
|Holy Cross
|12
|386
|221
|15
|2,678
|17
|122.29
|Lehigh
|10
|343
|213
|7
|2,288
|15
|128.48
|Colgate
|12
|299
|159
|4
|2,316
|16
|133.23
|Lafayette
|12
|335
|209
|6
|2,615
|22
|146.05
|Fordham
|12
|386
|235
|9
|3,303
|24
|148.61
|Bucknell
|11
|378
|248
|8
|2,902
|29
|151.18
___
|G
|No
|KRYd
|Avg
|Fordham
|12
|50
|1,047
|20.94
|Colgate
|12
|43
|900
|20.93
|Lehigh
|10
|29
|567
|19.55
|Lafayette
|12
|39
|681
|17.46
|Holy Cross
|12
|25
|434
|17.36
|Georgetown
|11
|28
|446
|15.93
|Bucknell
|11
|21
|320
|15.24
___
|G
|PRYd
|Yds
|Avg
|Georgetown
|11
|19
|225
|11.84
|Colgate
|12
|15
|131
|8.73
|Fordham
|12
|8
|68
|8.50
|Lafayette
|12
|4
|34
|8.50
|Bucknell
|11
|19
|109
|5.74
|Lehigh
|10
|15
|74
|4.93
|Holy Cross
|12
|13
|28
|2.15
___
|G
|Yds
|Punts
|Net
|Bucknell
|11
|142
|67
|43.43
|Colgate
|12
|57
|64
|39.56
|Holy Cross
|12
|85
|70
|37.37
|Fordham
|12
|132
|70
|37.36
|Georgetown
|11
|213
|53
|34.04
|Lehigh
|10
|90
|63
|33.98
|Lafayette
|12
|102
|64
|32.92
___
|G
|Plays
|Yds
|Yds Pg
|Georgetown
|11
|700
|3,246
|295.1
|Lehigh
|10
|695
|3,534
|353.4
|Holy Cross
|12
|851
|4,425
|368.8
|Colgate
|12
|752
|4,428
|369.0
|Lafayette
|12
|819
|4,489
|374.1
|Bucknell
|11
|796
|4,661
|423.7
|Fordham
|12
|816
|5,347
|445.6
___
|G
|FG
|Pts
|Avg
|Fordham
|12
|15
|300
|25.0
|Georgetown
|11
|5
|266
|24.2
|Holy Cross
|12
|11
|270
|22.5
|Lafayette
|12
|11
|221
|18.4
|Lehigh
|10
|12
|167
|16.7
|Bucknell
|11
|10
|179
|16.3
|Colgate
|12
|6
|178
|14.8
