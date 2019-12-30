Philadelphia 34, N.Y. Giants 17
|Philadelphia
|3
|7
|7
|17
|—
|34
|N.Y. Giants
|0
|3
|14
|0
|—
|17
Phi_FG Elliott 31, 3:39. Drive: 9 plays, 69 yards, 4:19. Key Plays: Wentz 14 pass to Goedert; Sanders 21 run; Wentz 28 pass to Goedert on 3rd-and-7; Wentz 1 pass to Sanders on 3rd-and-8.
NYG_FG Rosas 37, 5:16. Drive: 7 plays, 67 yards, 2:10. Key Plays: D.Jones 25 pass to K.Smith; D.Jones 20 pass to Tate.
Phi_Perkins 24 pass from Wentz (Elliott kick), 1:52. Drive: 8 plays, 75 yards, 3:24. Key Plays: Wentz 29 pass to B.Scott; B.Scott 2 run on 3rd-and-3; Wentz 2 run on 4th-and-1.
NYG_Tate 20 pass from D.Jones (Rosas kick), 9:41. Drive: 10 plays, 76 yards, 5:19. Key Plays: Latimer kick return to N.Y. Giants 24; D.Jones 12 pass to K.Smith; Barnett 5-yard defensive offside penalty on 3rd-and-10; D.Jones 7 pass to Shepard on 3rd-and-5; D.Jones 17 run on 4th-and-1.
Phi_B.Scott 7 run (Elliott kick), 2:21. Drive: 9 plays, 62 yards, 3:11. Key Plays: Wentz 11 pass to Ward; Wentz 14 pass to Goedert on 3rd-and-8; B.Scott 15 run.
NYG_Barkley 68 run (Rosas kick), 2:05. Drive: 1 play, 68 yards, 00:16. Key Play: Latimer kick return to N.Y. Giants 32.
Phi_FG Elliott 50, 13:58. Drive: 8 plays, 43 yards, 3:07. Key Plays: Wentz 8 pass to Ward on 3rd-and-6; Wentz 41 pass to Burnett.
Phi_B.Scott 2 run (Elliott kick), 13:00. Drive: 1 play, 2 yards, 00:03.
Phi_B.Scott 2 run (Elliott kick), 6:14. Drive: 4 plays, 38 yards, 1:39. Key Play: Wentz 39 pass to B.Scott on 3rd-and-13.
A_75,029.
___
|Phi
|NYG
|FIRST DOWNS
|25
|19
|Rushing
|9
|4
|Passing
|14
|13
|Penalty
|2
|2
|THIRD DOWN EFF
|4-15
|5-16
|FOURTH DOWN EFF
|1-2
|2-4
|TOTAL NET YARDS
|400
|397
|Total Plays
|72
|72
|Avg Gain
|5.6
|5.5
|NET YARDS RUSHING
|121
|122
|Rushes
|31
|21
|Avg per rush
|3.9
|5.8
|NET YARDS PASSING
|279
|275
|Sacked-Yds lost
|1-10
|4-26
|Gross-Yds passing
|289
|301
|Completed-Att.
|23-40
|28-47
|Had Intercepted
|0
|1
|Yards-Pass Play
|6.8
|5.4
|KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB
|7-5-2
|4-3-3
|PUNTS-Avg.
|7-43.3
|6-42.8
|Punts blocked
|0
|0
|FGs-PATs blocked
|0-0
|0-0
|TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE
|10
|137
|Punt Returns
|2-3
|4-22
|Kickoff Returns
|1-4
|5-115
|Interceptions
|1-3
|0-0
|PENALTIES-Yds
|7-55
|4-48
|FUMBLES-Lost
|1-0
|3-1
|TIME OF POSSESSION
|31:25
|28:35
___
RUSHING_Philadelphia, Scott 19-54, Sanders 9-52, Wentz 3-15. N.Y. Giants, Barkley 17-92, Jones 3-26, Allen 1-4.
PASSING_Philadelphia, Wentz 23-40-0-289. N.Y. Giants, Jones 28-47-1-301.
RECEIVING_Philadelphia, Ward 6-43, Scott 4-84, Goedert 4-65, Perkins 4-50, Sanders 3-(minus 1), Burnett 2-48. N.Y. Giants, K.Smith 8-98, Tate 5-68, Shepard 5-39, D.Slayton 4-50, Barkley 3-25, Latimer 2-12, Allen 1-9.
PUNT RETURNS_Philadelphia, Ward 2-3. N.Y. Giants, Tate 3-25, Scott 1-(minus 3).
KICKOFF RETURNS_Philadelphia, Scott 1-4. N.Y. Giants, Latimer 4-98, Scott 1-17.
TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Philadelphia, Jenkins 7-1-0, LeBlanc 7-1-0, Bradham 5-5-0, McLeod 4-2-0, Gerry 4-1-0, Douglas 3-1-0, Epps 3-1-0, Graham 3-0-1, Jones 3-0-0, Jernigan 2-1-1, Maddox 2-1-0, Barnett 2-0-2, Curry 1-0-0, Rush 1-0-0, Edwards 0-1-0. N.Y. Giants, Thomas 11-1-0, Love 7-1-0, Bethea 5-1-0, Mayo 4-2-.5, Hamilton 3-2-0, Golden 2-5-0, Ogletree 2-3-0, Bucannon 2-0-0, Carter 2-0-0, Williams 1-4-.5, Hill 1-1-0, Lawrence 1-0-0, Martin 1-0-0, Tomlinson 0-2-0, Baker 0-1-0, Ximines 0-1-0.
INTERCEPTIONS_Philadelphia, Jones 1-3. N.Y. Giants, None.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
___
OFFICIALS_Referee Alex Kemp, Ump Richard Hall, HL Mike Carr, LJ Jeff Bergman, FJ John Jenkins, SJ Keith Washington, BJ Steve Freeman, Replay Michael Chase.