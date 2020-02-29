Philadelphia 5, N.Y. Rangers 2
First Period_1, N.Y. Rangers, Fast 12 (Panarin), 2:49. 2, Philadelphia, Couturier 20 (Provorov, Voracek), 16:07.
Second Period_3, Philadelphia, van Riemsdyk 19 (Laughton, Aube-Kubel), 13:00. 4, Philadelphia, Giroux 18 (Couturier, Voracek), 15:05.
Third Period_5, Philadelphia, Giroux 19 (Voracek, Konecny), 2:36 (pp). 6, Philadelphia, Hayes 22 (Voracek, Laughton), 12:56. 7, N.Y. Rangers, Howden 9 (Fox, Buchnevich), 19:34.
Shots on Goal_N.Y. Rangers 8-10-10_28. Philadelphia 16-13-11_40.
Power-play opportunities_N.Y. Rangers 0 of 3; Philadelphia 1 of 3.
Goalies_N.Y. Rangers, Georgiev 16-13-1 (40 shots-35 saves). Philadelphia, Hart 21-12-3 (28-26).
A_19,581 (19,543). T_2:30.
Referees_Pierre Lambert, Francois St Laurent. Linesmen_Ryan Daisy, Derek Nansen.