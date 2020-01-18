https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/sports/other-sports/article/Philadelphia-76ers-Stax-14985981.php
Philadelphia 76ers Stax
|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Embiid
|31
|31.1
|238-504
|.472
|38-118
|211-252
|.837
|725
|23.4
|Harris
|43
|34.2
|331-681
|.486
|71-201
|104-131
|.794
|837
|19.5
|Simmons
|41
|35.8
|262-462
|.567
|2-5
|106-182
|.582
|632
|15.4
|Richardson
|35
|32.2
|196-452
|.434
|59-176
|85-105
|.810
|536
|15.3
|Horford
|39
|31.0
|202-446
|.453
|55-165
|35-50
|.700
|494
|12.7
|Korkmaz
|42
|20.4
|131-299
|.438
|71-182
|25-35
|.714
|358
|8.5
|Burke
|22
|14.1
|58-121
|.479
|16-36
|13-18
|.722
|145
|6.6
|Ennis
|41
|17.4
|93-209
|.445
|35-97
|43-55
|.782
|264
|6.4
|Scott
|43
|18.2
|89-224
|.397
|49-147
|18-21
|.857
|245
|5.7
|Thybulle
|35
|18.8
|55-139
|.396
|34-84
|21-30
|.700
|165
|4.7
|Milton
|12
|8.5
|16-42
|.381
|5-22
|10-13
|.769
|47
|3.9
|Neto
|34
|10.6
|53-109
|.486
|17-42
|10-12
|.833
|133
|3.9
|O'Quinn
|20
|10.6
|29-58
|.500
|6-19
|3-8
|.375
|67
|3.4
|Pelle
|12
|10.8
|15-25
|.600
|0-0
|4-8
|.500
|34
|2.8
|Bolden
|2
|2.5
|1-1
|1.000
|0-0
|0-2
|.000
|2
|1.0
|Shayok
|0
|0
|0-0
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|Smith
|0
|0
|0-0
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|43
|241.2
|1769-3772
|.469
|458-1294
|688-922
|.746
|4684
|108.9
|OPPONENTS
|43
|241.2
|1669-3673
|.454
|428-1199
|763-1036
|.736
|4529
|105.3
___
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Embiid
|79
|303
|382
|12.3
|102
|3.3
|109
|1
|25
|93
|42
|Harris
|33
|254
|287
|6.7
|129
|3.0
|100
|0
|35
|67
|25
|Simmons
|79
|236
|315
|7.7
|344
|8.4
|139
|0
|86
|141
|27
|Richardson
|29
|91
|120
|3.4
|121
|3.5
|97
|0
|34
|72
|22
|Horford
|65
|190
|255
|6.5
|154
|3.9
|87
|0
|38
|43
|38
|Korkmaz
|10
|84
|94
|2.2
|33
|.8
|54
|0
|23
|28
|8
|Burke
|14
|20
|34
|1.5
|50
|2.3
|19
|0
|7
|12
|1
|Ennis
|47
|94
|141
|3.4
|37
|.9
|82
|0
|20
|28
|13
|Scott
|32
|107
|139
|3.2
|26
|.6
|54
|0
|13
|14
|3
|Thybulle
|17
|35
|52
|1.5
|43
|1.2
|78
|0
|50
|31
|31
|Milton
|2
|13
|15
|1.2
|9
|.8
|15
|0
|1
|13
|1
|Neto
|5
|27
|32
|.9
|49
|1.4
|23
|0
|16
|27
|2
|O'Quinn
|23
|53
|76
|3.8
|30
|1.5
|27
|0
|4
|18
|17
|Pelle
|11
|32
|43
|3.6
|5
|.4
|28
|0
|1
|10
|17
|Bolden
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|Shayok
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Smith
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|446
|1539
|1985
|46.2
|1132
|26.3
|912
|1
|354
|632
|247
|OPPONENTS
|361
|1408
|1769
|41.1
|935
|21.7
|880
|2
|316
|613
|171
