AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Embiid 31 31.1 238-504 .472 38-118 211-252 .837 725 23.4
Harris 46 34.3 348-729 .477 82-229 111-139 .799 889 19.3
Simmons 44 36.1 288-498 .578 2-5 126-213 .592 704 16.0
Richardson 38 31.5 209-479 .436 61-183 90-110 .818 569 15.0
Horford 42 31.0 216-481 .449 57-179 35-50 .700 524 12.5
Korkmaz 45 20.7 146-335 .436 81-205 29-42 .690 402 8.9
Burke 22 14.1 58-121 .479 16-36 13-18 .722 145 6.6
Ennis 44 16.7 95-214 .444 37-102 48-61 .787 275 6.3
Scott 46 18.0 93-237 .392 53-156 20-23 .870 259 5.6
Thybulle 38 19.7 63-163 .387 38-101 22-33 .667 186 4.9
Milton 13 9.5 19-52 .365 8-28 10-13 .769 56 4.3
Neto 37 10.8 57-124 .460 19-47 10-12 .833 143 3.9
O'Quinn 21 10.3 30-61 .492 7-21 3-8 .375 70 3.3
Pelle 14 11.1 15-27 .556 0-0 5-10 .500 35 2.5
Bolden 3 4.3 2-3 .667 0-1 0-2 .000 4 1.3
Shayok 0 0 0-0 .000 0-0 0-0 .000 0 0.0
Smith 0 0 0-0 .000 0-0 0-0 .000 0 0.0
TEAM 46 241.1 1877-4028 .466 499-1411 733-986 .743 4986 108.4
OPPONENTS 46 241.1 1783-3928 .454 458-1286 810-1109 .730 4834 105.1

___

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Embiid 79 303 382 12.3 102 3.3 109 1 25 93 42
Harris 33 274 307 6.7 136 3.0 108 0 37 70 28
Simmons 86 258 344 7.8 372 8.5 146 0 95 152 29
Richardson 30 95 125 3.3 129 3.4 101 0 37 80 23
Horford 69 209 278 6.6 167 4.0 93 0 40 45 40
Korkmaz 10 88 98 2.2 37 .8 64 0 23 29 10
Burke 14 20 34 1.5 50 2.3 19 0 7 12 1
Ennis 48 97 145 3.3 39 .9 83 0 21 29 13
Scott 39 117 156 3.4 28 .6 61 0 16 16 3
Thybulle 20 41 61 1.6 48 1.3 85 0 57 37 33
Milton 3 16 19 1.5 11 .8 19 0 1 14 1
Neto 5 31 36 1.0 56 1.5 26 0 17 28 4
O'Quinn 23 54 77 3.7 31 1.5 29 0 4 18 17
Pelle 12 39 51 3.6 7 .5 31 0 1 11 21
Bolden 0 1 1 .3 0 .0 4 0 1 2 0
Shayok 0 0 0 .0 0 .0 0 0 0 0 0
Smith 0 0 0 .0 0 .0 0 0 0 0 0
TEAM 471 1643 2114 46.0 1213 26.4 978 1 382 672 265
OPPONENTS 394 1523 1917 41.7 1004 21.8 940 2 333 661 180