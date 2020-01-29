Recommended Video:

AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Embiid 32 30.9 247-517 .478 39-121 216-260 .831 749 23.4
Harris 48 34.5 364-759 .480 86-240 118-148 .797 932 19.4
Simmons 46 36.0 304-524 .580 2-5 139-229 .607 749 16.3
Richardson 38 31.5 209-479 .436 61-183 90-110 .818 569 15.0
Horford 44 31.1 226-501 .451 61-190 39-54 .722 552 12.5
Korkmaz 47 20.8 152-353 .431 86-220 29-42 .690 419 8.9
Burke 23 13.6 58-121 .479 16-36 13-18 .722 145 6.3
Ennis 46 16.3 97-220 .441 37-103 48-61 .787 279 6.1
Scott 48 17.6 94-242 .388 53-159 20-23 .870 261 5.4
Milton 15 11.7 27-63 .429 10-33 10-15 .667 74 4.9
Thybulle 40 20.2 67-174 .385 41-111 22-33 .667 197 4.9
Neto 39 11.2 67-139 .482 24-55 13-16 .813 171 4.4
O'Quinn 21 10.3 30-61 .492 7-21 3-8 .375 70 3.3
Pelle 14 11.1 15-27 .556 0-0 5-10 .500 35 2.5
Smith 2 6.5 1-5 .200 0-2 1-2 .500 3 1.5
Bolden 4 3.5 2-3 .667 0-1 0-2 .000 4 1.0
Shayok 0 0 0-0 .000 0-0 0-0 .000 0 0.0
TEAM 48 241.0 1960-4188 .468 523-1480 766-1031 .743 5209 108.5
OPPONENTS 48 241.0 1855-4091 .453 479-1357 840-1153 .729 5029 104.8

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Embiid 81 311 392 12.2 103 3.2 111 1 25 98 43
Harris 34 288 322 6.7 141 2.9 112 0 37 75 29
Simmons 89 269 358 7.8 385 8.4 151 0 100 159 29
Richardson 30 95 125 3.3 129 3.4 101 0 37 80 23
Horford 69 226 295 6.7 176 4.0 95 0 42 49 40
Korkmaz 10 90 100 2.1 40 .9 67 0 23 33 12
Burke 14 20 34 1.5 50 2.2 19 0 7 12 1
Ennis 48 100 148 3.2 39 .8 84 0 21 30 13
Scott 40 122 162 3.4 29 .6 63 0 16 17 3
Milton 4 25 29 1.9 16 1.1 24 0 3 17 1
Thybulle 21 43 64 1.6 52 1.3 89 0 62 39 34
Neto 6 34 40 1.0 61 1.6 33 0 19 31 5
O'Quinn 23 54 77 3.7 31 1.5 29 0 4 18 17
Pelle 12 39 51 3.6 7 .5 31 0 1 11 21
Smith 0 1 1 .5 1 .5 1 0 1 0 0
Bolden 0 1 1 .2 0 .0 4 0 1 2 0
Shayok 0 0 0 .0 0 .0 0 0 0 0 0
TEAM 481 1718 2199 45.8 1260 26.3 1014 1 399 711 271
OPPONENTS 406 1586 1992 41.5 1056 22.0 982 2 351 697 184