Phoenix Suns Stax
|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Booker
|25
|35.6
|219-431
|.508
|54-135
|127-141
|.901
|619
|24.8
|Ayton
|2
|29.0
|18-33
|.545
|0-0
|0-1
|.000
|36
|18.0
|Oubre
|28
|32.8
|172-389
|.442
|46-136
|100-126
|.794
|490
|17.5
|Rubio
|23
|31.8
|113-283
|.399
|26-85
|61-72
|.847
|313
|13.6
|Baynes
|19
|22.6
|94-177
|.531
|31-81
|31-43
|.721
|250
|13.2
|Saric
|28
|28.6
|119-268
|.444
|47-136
|41-47
|.872
|326
|11.6
|Kaminsky
|28
|23.6
|116-263
|.441
|36-106
|51-78
|.654
|319
|11.4
|C.Johnson
|25
|21.0
|79-181
|.436
|50-123
|21-25
|.840
|229
|9.2
|Bridges
|28
|21.9
|67-141
|.475
|13-47
|43-54
|.796
|190
|6.8
|T.Johnson
|20
|19.0
|44-116
|.379
|18-58
|20-26
|.769
|126
|6.3
|Diallo
|19
|9.9
|45-64
|.703
|1-1
|17-19
|.895
|108
|5.7
|Okobo
|20
|11.1
|33-78
|.423
|11-30
|20-32
|.625
|97
|4.9
|Carter
|19
|14.5
|27-75
|.360
|15-43
|6-6
|1.000
|75
|3.9
|Jerome
|8
|13.4
|10-39
|.256
|4-15
|3-3
|1.000
|27
|3.4
|Harper
|1
|2.0
|0-1
|.000
|0-1
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|Lecque
|0
|0
|0-0
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|28
|242.7
|1156-2539
|.455
|352-997
|541-673
|.804
|3205
|114.5
|OPPONENTS
|28
|242.7
|1162-2450
|.474
|323-881
|567-732
|.775
|3214
|114.8
___
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Booker
|16
|82
|98
|3.9
|157
|6.3
|75
|0
|16
|95
|8
|Ayton
|10
|13
|23
|11.5
|3
|1.5
|4
|0
|1
|2
|5
|Oubre
|35
|131
|166
|5.9
|39
|1.4
|93
|0
|40
|47
|23
|Rubio
|18
|90
|108
|4.7
|217
|9.4
|58
|0
|29
|51
|4
|Baynes
|27
|74
|101
|5.3
|44
|2.3
|77
|0
|5
|24
|15
|Saric
|48
|160
|208
|7.4
|62
|2.2
|80
|0
|22
|40
|10
|Kaminsky
|28
|121
|149
|5.3
|68
|2.4
|63
|0
|13
|28
|10
|C.Johnson
|25
|54
|79
|3.2
|25
|1.0
|40
|0
|15
|18
|7
|Bridges
|26
|86
|112
|4.0
|36
|1.3
|52
|0
|37
|25
|11
|T.Johnson
|5
|31
|36
|1.8
|42
|2.1
|30
|0
|7
|19
|7
|Diallo
|14
|41
|55
|2.9
|10
|.5
|21
|0
|2
|12
|4
|Okobo
|4
|18
|22
|1.1
|45
|2.3
|18
|0
|9
|9
|2
|Carter
|10
|29
|39
|2.1
|31
|1.6
|30
|0
|15
|15
|6
|Jerome
|2
|11
|13
|1.6
|18
|2.3
|10
|0
|11
|7
|0
|Harper
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lecque
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|268
|941
|1209
|43.2
|797
|28.5
|651
|0
|222
|403
|112
|OPPONENTS
|258
|1034
|1292
|46.1
|670
|23.9
|678
|2
|223
|476
|166
