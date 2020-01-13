AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Booker 36 36.1 324-643 .504 67-187 213-233 .914 928 25.8
Oubre 39 33.9 257-552 .466 73-204 134-170 .788 721 18.5
Ayton 9 30.2 65-125 .520 0-1 9-13 .692 139 15.4
Rubio 33 32.2 156-384 .406 38-116 87-105 .829 437 13.2
Baynes 30 23.8 142-282 .504 40-116 42-59 .712 366 12.2
Kaminsky 32 22.4 127-279 .455 39-112 59-88 .670 352 11.0
Saric 39 25.2 144-327 .440 53-162 46-55 .836 387 9.9
C.Johnson 36 19.6 95-230 .413 62-160 26-35 .743 278 7.7
Bridges 39 22.5 98-195 .503 19-64 53-65 .815 268 6.9
T.Johnson 27 17.0 58-150 .387 20-72 20-26 .769 156 5.8
Okobo 30 11.5 49-111 .441 17-43 31-47 .660 146 4.9
Diallo 23 9.3 46-69 .667 1-1 18-21 .857 111 4.8
Jerome 10 13.4 16-49 .327 6-20 4-5 .800 42 4.2
Carter 24 13.6 30-82 .366 16-46 6-8 .750 82 3.4
Harper 1 2.0 0-1 .000 0-1 0-0 .000 0 0.0
Lecque 0 0 0-0 .000 0-0 0-0 .000 0 0.0
TEAM 39 241.9 1607-3479 .462 451-1305 748-930 .804 4413 113.2
OPPONENTS 39 241.9 1614-3411 .473 459-1253 760-988 .769 4447 114.0

___

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Booker 21 116 137 3.8 234 6.5 108 0 27 139 9
Oubre 48 202 250 6.4 63 1.6 126 0 58 61 29
Ayton 33 68 101 11.2 17 1.9 29 0 5 13 14
Rubio 24 131 155 4.7 306 9.3 82 0 42 84 7
Baynes 51 130 181 6.0 58 1.9 111 0 7 36 18
Kaminsky 30 128 158 4.9 71 2.2 69 0 13 33 10
Saric 59 189 248 6.4 72 1.8 93 0 25 52 11
C.Johnson 32 74 106 2.9 33 .9 53 0 16 22 10
Bridges 32 118 150 3.8 48 1.2 78 0 53 34 16
T.Johnson 9 41 50 1.9 47 1.7 38 0 9 21 7
Okobo 6 31 37 1.2 63 2.1 26 0 13 13 3
Diallo 15 47 62 2.7 12 .5 23 0 3 12 4
Jerome 3 14 17 1.7 22 2.2 13 0 11 9 0
Carter 11 35 46 1.9 37 1.5 35 0 20 19 7
Harper 0 0 0 .0 0 .0 0 0 0 0 0
Lecque 0 0 0 .0 0 .0 0 0 0 0 0
TEAM 374 1324 1698 43.5 1083 27.8 884 0 302 569 145
OPPONENTS 356 1397 1753 44.9 922 23.6 906 2 302 632 215