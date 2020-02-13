https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/sports/other-sports/article/Phoenix-Suns-Stax-15053341.php
Phoenix Suns Stax
Recommended Video:
|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Booker
|52
|35.9
|463-933
|.496
|101-282
|347-377
|.920
|1374
|26.4
|Oubre
|53
|34.4
|355-781
|.455
|106-295
|187-237
|.789
|1003
|18.9
|Ayton
|23
|33.0
|193-358
|.539
|0-2
|45-56
|.804
|431
|18.7
|Rubio
|47
|31.3
|202-504
|.401
|51-151
|121-146
|.829
|576
|12.3
|Baynes
|33
|22.9
|146-298
|.490
|42-126
|44-61
|.721
|378
|11.5
|Kaminsky
|32
|22.4
|127-279
|.455
|39-112
|59-88
|.670
|352
|11.0
|Saric
|48
|24.8
|173-391
|.442
|58-185
|58-68
|.853
|462
|9.6
|Bridges
|55
|25.7
|165-326
|.506
|41-119
|73-89
|.820
|444
|8.1
|C.Johnson
|42
|19.8
|111-270
|.411
|73-187
|30-40
|.750
|325
|7.7
|Bolden
|1
|26.0
|2-6
|.333
|0-1
|2-2
|1.000
|6
|6.0
|T.Johnson
|31
|16.6
|65-171
|.380
|24-83
|24-32
|.750
|178
|5.7
|Diallo
|38
|11.1
|81-121
|.669
|1-2
|30-35
|.857
|193
|5.1
|Carter
|40
|14.5
|62-152
|.408
|35-83
|13-16
|.813
|172
|4.3
|Okobo
|45
|13.5
|63-157
|.401
|23-64
|41-61
|.672
|190
|4.2
|Jerome
|21
|11.8
|32-85
|.376
|11-35
|9-12
|.750
|84
|4.0
|Lecque
|4
|6.5
|4-10
|.400
|0-4
|2-2
|1.000
|10
|2.5
|Owens
|3
|5.0
|1-5
|.200
|0-2
|2-2
|1.000
|4
|1.3
|Harper
|3
|2.7
|1-4
|.250
|0-2
|0-0
|.000
|2
|0.7
|TEAM
|55
|241.4
|2246-4851
|.463
|605-1735
|1087-1324
|.821
|6184
|112.4
|OPPONENTS
|55
|241.4
|2280-4819
|.473
|638-1755
|1052-1359
|.774
|6250
|113.6
___
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Booker
|26
|192
|218
|4.2
|329
|6.3
|156
|1
|39
|203
|13
|Oubre
|62
|287
|349
|6.6
|79
|1.5
|182
|0
|66
|81
|38
|Ayton
|91
|185
|276
|12.0
|50
|2.2
|72
|0
|17
|44
|37
|Rubio
|35
|172
|207
|4.4
|403
|8.6
|117
|0
|64
|124
|9
|Baynes
|54
|136
|190
|5.8
|62
|1.9
|116
|0
|7
|39
|19
|Kaminsky
|30
|128
|158
|4.9
|71
|2.2
|69
|0
|13
|33
|10
|Saric
|73
|215
|288
|6.0
|90
|1.9
|107
|0
|30
|59
|12
|Bridges
|47
|169
|216
|3.9
|88
|1.6
|120
|0
|81
|53
|31
|C.Johnson
|36
|86
|122
|2.9
|45
|1.1
|59
|0
|24
|26
|13
|Bolden
|3
|4
|7
|7.0
|0
|.0
|4
|0
|1
|0
|2
|T.Johnson
|10
|42
|52
|1.7
|50
|1.6
|43
|0
|12
|24
|8
|Diallo
|24
|89
|113
|3.0
|20
|.5
|51
|0
|10
|26
|11
|Carter
|21
|55
|76
|1.9
|55
|1.4
|56
|0
|30
|28
|11
|Okobo
|14
|59
|73
|1.6
|98
|2.2
|45
|0
|22
|29
|4
|Jerome
|6
|29
|35
|1.7
|37
|1.8
|23
|0
|14
|14
|3
|Lecque
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|2
|.5
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Owens
|2
|1
|3
|1.0
|0
|.0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Harper
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|534
|1849
|2383
|43.3
|1479
|26.9
|1223
|1
|431
|813
|221
|OPPONENTS
|509
|1917
|2426
|44.1
|1322
|24.0
|1261
|2
|438
|878
|311
View Comments