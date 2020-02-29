https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/sports/other-sports/article/Phoenix-Suns-Stax-15094803.php
Phoenix Suns Stax
|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Booker
|57
|36.0
|503-1026
|.490
|111-313
|371-404
|.918
|1488
|26.1
|Ayton
|28
|33.0
|242-435
|.556
|0-3
|53-69
|.768
|537
|19.2
|Oubre
|56
|34.5
|373-826
|.452
|108-307
|192-246
|.780
|1046
|18.7
|Rubio
|52
|31.4
|227-558
|.407
|58-170
|151-181
|.834
|663
|12.8
|Kaminsky
|32
|22.4
|127-279
|.455
|39-112
|59-88
|.670
|352
|11.0
|Baynes
|38
|21.6
|158-324
|.488
|44-135
|47-65
|.723
|407
|10.7
|Saric
|53
|24.3
|186-418
|.445
|62-195
|66-78
|.846
|500
|9.4
|Bridges
|60
|26.2
|182-356
|.511
|45-132
|82-98
|.837
|491
|8.2
|C.Johnson
|47
|19.9
|127-301
|.422
|85-210
|32-42
|.762
|371
|7.9
|T.Johnson
|31
|16.6
|65-171
|.380
|24-83
|24-32
|.750
|178
|5.7
|Diallo
|40
|10.6
|82-124
|.661
|1-2
|30-35
|.857
|195
|4.9
|Carter
|45
|14.4
|69-172
|.401
|40-97
|15-18
|.833
|193
|4.3
|Okobo
|50
|13.2
|67-167
|.401
|23-66
|41-61
|.672
|198
|4.0
|Jerome
|24
|11.3
|34-94
|.362
|11-40
|11-14
|.786
|90
|3.8
|Lecque
|4
|6.5
|4-10
|.400
|0-4
|2-2
|1.000
|10
|2.5
|Bolden
|3
|11.0
|2-8
|.250
|0-3
|2-2
|1.000
|6
|2.0
|Owens
|3
|5.0
|1-5
|.200
|0-2
|2-2
|1.000
|4
|1.3
|Harper
|3
|2.7
|1-4
|.250
|0-2
|0-0
|.000
|2
|0.7
|TEAM
|60
|241.3
|2450-5278
|.464
|651-1876
|1180-1437
|.821
|6731
|112.2
|OPPONENTS
|60
|241.3
|2471-5224
|.473
|703-1926
|1153-1476
|.781
|6798
|113.3
___
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Booker
|26
|212
|238
|4.2
|368
|6.5
|169
|1
|42
|222
|13
|Ayton
|118
|219
|337
|12.0
|56
|2.0
|88
|0
|19
|61
|46
|Oubre
|67
|294
|361
|6.4
|85
|1.5
|192
|0
|71
|83
|40
|Rubio
|38
|197
|235
|4.5
|457
|8.8
|130
|0
|82
|140
|9
|Kaminsky
|30
|128
|158
|4.9
|71
|2.2
|69
|0
|13
|33
|10
|Baynes
|60
|148
|208
|5.5
|64
|1.7
|128
|0
|8
|42
|20
|Saric
|79
|230
|309
|5.8
|101
|1.9
|117
|0
|30
|68
|12
|Bridges
|52
|181
|233
|3.9
|101
|1.7
|132
|0
|90
|56
|35
|C.Johnson
|39
|93
|132
|2.8
|48
|1.0
|68
|0
|28
|28
|13
|T.Johnson
|10
|42
|52
|1.7
|50
|1.6
|43
|0
|12
|24
|8
|Diallo
|25
|89
|114
|2.8
|20
|.5
|52
|0
|10
|27
|11
|Carter
|22
|62
|84
|1.9
|61
|1.4
|63
|0
|36
|28
|11
|Okobo
|14
|64
|78
|1.6
|104
|2.1
|46
|0
|22
|36
|4
|Jerome
|6
|32
|38
|1.6
|39
|1.6
|25
|0
|14
|18
|3
|Lecque
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|2
|.5
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Bolden
|3
|5
|8
|2.7
|0
|.0
|6
|0
|2
|0
|2
|Owens
|2
|1
|3
|1.0
|0
|.0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Harper
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|591
|1997
|2588
|43.1
|1627
|27.1
|1331
|1
|480
|900
|237
|OPPONENTS
|553
|2066
|2619
|43.6
|1429
|23.8
|1374
|2
|489
|975
|338
