Pittsburgh 2 1 1 4
Vegas 0 2 1 3

First Period_1, Pittsburgh, Malkin 12 (Kahun, Rust), 2:53. 2, Pittsburgh, Hornqvist 10 (Letang, Johnson), 7:10.

Second Period_3, Pittsburgh, Kahun 10 (Riikola, Marino), 4:18 (pp). 4, Vegas, Pacioretty 19 (Hague), 7:11. 5, Vegas, Stastny 12 (Stone, Theodore), 14:18 (pp).

Third Period_6, Pittsburgh, Tanev 9 (Letang, Blueger), 2:15. 7, Vegas, Smith 17 (Stephenson, Schmidt), 12:45.

Shots on Goal_Pittsburgh 8-4-4_16. Vegas 13-12-9_34.

Power-play opportunities_Pittsburgh 1 of 2; Vegas 1 of 3.

Goalies_Pittsburgh, Jarry 14-6-1 (34 shots-31 saves). Vegas, Fleury 18-9-3 (16-12).

A_18,298 (17,367). T_2:30.

Referees_Trevor Hanson, Wes McCauley. Linesmen_Shandor Alphonso, Matt MacPherson.