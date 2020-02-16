Recommended Video:

Detroit 1 0 0 1
Pittsburgh 2 3 0 5

First Period_1, Detroit, Filppula 5 (Bertuzzi), 5:37. 2, Pittsburgh, Lafferty 6, 7:58. 3, Pittsburgh, Letang 14 (Crosby, Hornqvist), 14:35 (pp).

Second Period_4, Pittsburgh, Hornqvist 13 (Agozzino), 2:53. 5, Pittsburgh, Crosby 11 (Pettersson, Zucker), 7:55. 6, Pittsburgh, Hornqvist 14 (Blueger, Tanev), 11:53.

Third Period_None.

Shots on Goal_Detroit 15-7-6_28. Pittsburgh 9-16-10_35.

Power-play opportunities_Detroit 0 of 0; Pittsburgh 1 of 2.

Goalies_Detroit, Howard 2-22-2 (16 shots-12 saves), Detroit, Bernier 12-17-2 (19-18). Pittsburgh, Murray 17-7-5 (28-27).

A_18,654 (18,387). T_2:27.

Referees_Jon Mclsaac, Kevin Pollock. Linesmen_Jesse Marquis, Kory Nagy.