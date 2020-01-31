https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/sports/other-sports/article/Pittsburgh-53-Wake-Forest-48-15018560.php
Pittsburgh 53, Wake Forest 48
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|PITTSBURGH (4-16)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Judkins
|23
|1-4
|0-0
|2-4
|0
|3
|2
|Brown
|34
|2-5
|1-2
|4-8
|1
|2
|5
|Bugg
|29
|4-12
|3-6
|0-3
|3
|0
|12
|Green
|35
|5-11
|0-0
|1-7
|0
|1
|12
|Harris
|34
|6-14
|1-2
|2-7
|3
|2
|13
|Igbokwe
|15
|1-4
|0-0
|4-5
|0
|5
|2
|Lamark
|8
|2-3
|1-1
|1-4
|0
|3
|5
|Hayford
|16
|1-5
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|0
|2
|Knight
|6
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|22-58
|6-11
|15-46
|8
|17
|53
Percentages: FG 37.931, FT .545.
3-Point Goals: 3-12, .25 (Green 2-5, Bugg 1-5, Harris 0-1, Hayford 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 9 (Judkins 3, Harris 3, Igbokwe 3)
Turnovers: 22 (Harris 6, Brown 5, Hayford 4, Judkins 1, Bugg 1, Green 1, Igbokwe 1, Lamark 1)
Steals: 5 (Harris 2, Hayford 2, Judkins 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|WAKE FOREST (12-9)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Morra
|26
|3-10
|4-6
|4-5
|0
|1
|10
|Raca
|36
|3-15
|2-3
|3-10
|2
|4
|9
|Conti
|37
|3-15
|2-4
|0-4
|7
|3
|8
|Scruggs
|28
|1-8
|0-0
|1-3
|1
|1
|3
|Sharp
|34
|4-13
|2-2
|4-11
|0
|3
|12
|Summiel
|4
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Udoh
|14
|1-2
|0-2
|2-4
|0
|0
|2
|Harrison
|13
|1-1
|0-0
|1-1
|1
|1
|2
|Hoard
|8
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|2
|Totals
|200
|17-66
|10-17
|21-45
|11
|16
|48
Percentages: FG 25.758, FT .588.
3-Point Goals: 4-19, .211 (Sharp 2-4, Raca 1-6, Scruggs 1-3, Conti 0-6)
Blocked Shots: 4 (Morra 1, Summiel 1, Udoh 1, Hoard 1)
Turnovers: 16 (Raca 5, Conti 3, Sharp 2, Harrison 2, Hoard 2, Morra 1)
Steals: 12 (Conti 4, Scruggs 3, Raca 2, Udoh 2, Harrison 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|Wake Forest
|11
|12
|16
|9
|—
|48
|Pittsburgh
|8
|9
|16
|20
|—
|53
A_813
Officials_Timothy Bryant, Fatou Cissoko-Stephens, Rod Creech
