Pittsburgh-Chicago Cubs Runs

Pirates first. Kevin Newman singles to shallow center field. Bryan Reynolds walks. Kevin Newman scores. Throwing errors by Willson Contreras, Albert Almora Jr.. Melky Cabrera lines out to center field to Albert Almora Jr.. Josh Bell pops out to Willson Contreras. Jose Osuna walks. Pablo Reyes triples to deep right center field. Jose Osuna scores. Bryan Reynolds scores. Adam Frazier doubles to right field. Pablo Reyes scores. Elias Diaz grounds out to shortstop, Nico Hoerner to Anthony Rizzo.

4 runs, 3 hits, 2 errors, 1 left on. Pirates 4, Cubs 0.

Cubs first. Anthony Rizzo singles to left field. Nicholas Castellanos homers to center field. Anthony Rizzo scores. Kris Bryant flies out to left field to Pablo Reyes. Willson Contreras homers to center field. Kyle Schwarber doubles to deep right field. Nico Hoerner homers to center field. Kyle Schwarber scores. David Bote walks. Albert Almora Jr. grounds out to second base, Adam Frazier to Josh Bell. David Bote to second. Jon Lester strikes out swinging.

5 runs, 5 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Cubs 5, Pirates 4.

Cubs third. Willson Contreras homers to center field. Kyle Schwarber strikes out swinging. Nico Hoerner grounds out to first base, Josh Bell to Steven Brault. David Bote walks. Albert Almora Jr. singles to right field. David Bote to second. Jon Lester walks. Albert Almora Jr. to second. David Bote to third. Anthony Rizzo homers to right field. Jon Lester scores. Albert Almora Jr. scores. David Bote scores. Nicholas Castellanos walks. Kris Bryant walks. Nicholas Castellanos to second. Willson Contreras walks. Kris Bryant to second. Nicholas Castellanos to third. Kyle Schwarber strikes out swinging.

5 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Cubs 10, Pirates 4.

Pirates fifth. Melky Cabrera flies out to deep left field to Kyle Schwarber. Josh Bell singles to shallow center field. Jose Osuna reaches on a fielder's choice to third base. Josh Bell out at second. Pablo Reyes singles to left field. Jose Osuna to second. Adam Frazier reaches on error to shallow infield, advances to 3rd. Pablo Reyes scores. Jose Osuna scores. Throwing error by Willson Contreras. Elias Diaz singles to center field. Adam Frazier scores. Jacob Stallings doubles to deep left field. Elias Diaz to third. Kevin Newman grounds out to shortstop, Nico Hoerner to Anthony Rizzo.

3 runs, 4 hits, 1 error, 2 left on. Cubs 10, Pirates 7.

Cubs fifth. Anthony Rizzo strikes out swinging. Nicholas Castellanos strikes out swinging. Kris Bryant singles to shortstop. Willson Contreras singles to right field. Kris Bryant to third. Kyle Schwarber hit by pitch. Willson Contreras to second. Nico Hoerner singles to center field. Kyle Schwarber to third. Willson Contreras scores. Kris Bryant scores. David Bote walks. Jason Heyward pinch-hitting for Albert Almora Jr.. Jason Heyward doubles to center field. David Bote scores. Nico Hoerner scores. Kyle Schwarber scores. Tony Kemp pinch-hitting for Jon Lester. Tony Kemp singles to shallow left field. Jason Heyward scores. Anthony Rizzo singles to left center field. Tony Kemp to third. Nicholas Castellanos doubles to deep left center field. Anthony Rizzo to third. Tony Kemp scores. Kris Bryant lines out to shortstop to Kevin Newman.

7 runs, 7 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Cubs 17, Pirates 7.

Pirates eighth. Elias Diaz pops out to first base to Victor Caratini. Cole Tucker pinch-hitting for Geoff Hartlieb. Cole Tucker triples to deep right center field. Kevin Newman singles to right field. Cole Tucker scores. Kevin Kramer pops out to David Bote. Melky Cabrera flies out to left field to Kyle Schwarber.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Cubs 17, Pirates 8.