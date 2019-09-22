Pittsburgh-Milwaukee Runs

Brewers second. Lorenzo Cain grounds out to shortstop, Erik Gonzalez to Jose Osuna. Ben Gamel grounds out to shallow infield, Erik Gonzalez to Jose Osuna. Orlando Arcia homers to center field. David Freitas pinch-hitting for Brandon Woodruff. David Freitas singles to right field. Trent Grisham flies out to center field to Bryan Reynolds.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Brewers 1, Pirates 0.

Brewers fourth. Eric Thames homers to center field. Lorenzo Cain called out on strikes. Ben Gamel strikes out swinging. Orlando Arcia grounds out to third base, Erik Gonzalez to Jose Osuna.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Brewers 2, Pirates 0.

Brewers sixth. Mike Moustakas pops out to shortstop to Erik Gonzalez. Keston Hiura singles to right field. Eric Thames homers to center field. Keston Hiura scores. Lorenzo Cain walks. Ben Gamel strikes out swinging. Orlando Arcia grounds out to third base, Erik Gonzalez to Jose Osuna.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Brewers 4, Pirates 0.

Pirates eighth. Pablo Reyes strikes out swinging. Kevin Kramer grounds out to second base, Cory Spangenberg to Eric Thames. Jacob Stallings singles to center field. Erik Gonzalez singles to third base. Jacob Stallings to second. Melky Cabrera pinch-hitting for Clay Holmes. Melky Cabrera reaches on error to shallow center field, advances to 2nd. Erik Gonzalez to third. Jacob Stallings scores. Fielding error by Orlando Arcia. Cole Tucker singles to center field. Melky Cabrera scores. Erik Gonzalez scores. Bryan Reynolds reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Cole Tucker out at second.

3 runs, 3 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Brewers 4, Pirates 3.