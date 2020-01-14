FG FT Reb
CHARLOTTE Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Bridges 18:22 0-7 2-2 1-2 1 2 2
Washington 32:37 6-15 5-5 2-11 3 4 20
Zeller 22:54 3-7 0-1 2-5 0 1 6
Graham 36:09 9-17 1-1 1-3 10 3 27
Rozier 38:38 8-18 5-6 0-7 3 2 25
Batum 30:34 4-5 0-0 1-7 3 3 9
Bacon 21:46 2-7 1-1 0-1 3 2 6
Hernangomez 16:29 7-8 0-2 2-4 0 3 14
Williams 14:45 1-5 0-0 0-1 1 0 3
Monk 7:45 0-1 0-0 1-1 0 0 0
Totals 240:00 40-90 14-18 10-42 24 20 112

Percentages: FG .444, FT .778.

3-Point Goals: 18-38, .474 (Graham 8-13, Rozier 4-8, Washington 3-6, Bacon 1-2, Batum 1-2, Williams 1-3, Monk 0-1, Zeller 0-1, Bridges 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Washington 2, Hernangomez).

Turnovers: 8 (Graham 2, Hernangomez 2, Bridges, Monk, Rozier, Washington).

Steals: 7 (Batum 2, Washington 2, Graham, Williams, Zeller).

Technical Fouls: None

FG FT Reb
PORTLAND Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Anthony 36:36 7-13 2-2 0-6 8 2 17
Bazemore 30:05 1-3 2-2 0-3 2 3 5
Whiteside 24:14 2-6 3-4 0-11 0 2 7
Lillard 35:36 10-16 5-7 0-3 9 1 30
McCollum 36:36 11-22 0-0 1-4 4 1 27
Trent Jr. 21:37 1-6 2-2 2-6 2 1 5
Tolliver 21:19 7-8 0-1 5-11 1 3 16
Simons 20:05 2-7 0-0 0-2 0 5 5
Hoard 9:03 1-2 1-1 1-1 0 2 3
Little 4:47 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Totals 240:00 42-83 15-19 9-47 26 21 115

Percentages: FG .506, FT .789.

3-Point Goals: 16-37, .432 (McCollum 5-8, Lillard 5-10, Tolliver 2-3, Bazemore 1-3, Anthony 1-4, Simons 1-4, Trent Jr. 1-4, Whiteside 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Whiteside 3, Bazemore, McCollum).

Turnovers: 13 (Lillard 4, Anthony 2, Bazemore 2, Whiteside 2, Little, McCollum, Simons).

Steals: 4 (Bazemore 3, Anthony).

Technical Fouls: None

Charlotte 26 20 43 23 112
Portland 25 37 29 24 115

A_19,111 (19,393). T_2:07.