FG FT Reb
QUINNIPIAC Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Kelly 38 5-13 4-4 0-1 2 4 18
McGuire 34 3-6 0-0 3-7 5 0 7
Marfo 28 0-7 4-5 4-14 0 4 4
Rigoni 28 2-5 4-5 0-2 1 0 10
Williams 23 4-10 0-0 3-7 1 3 12
Balanc 15 1-5 0-0 1-2 1 3 2
Falzon 14 2-6 0-0 0-4 1 1 6
Pinkney 13 1-1 0-0 1-1 0 1 2
Lewis 7 1-1 0-0 2-2 0 0 2
Totals 200 19-54 12-14 14-40 11 16 63

Percentages: FG .352, FT .857.

3-Point Goals: 13-37, .351 (Williams 4-10, Kelly 4-11, Rigoni 2-5, Falzon 2-6, McGuire 1-3, Balanc 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Marfo, Pinkney).

Turnovers: 15 (Falzon 3, Lewis 3, Balanc 2, Kelly 2, Rigoni 2, Williams 2, Marfo).

Steals: 4 (Kelly 2, McGuire 2).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
MARIST Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Herasme 37 7-12 2-2 0-3 0 5 20
Saint-Furcy 30 2-6 2-7 0-3 1 3 6
Sagl 28 2-5 0-0 0-2 2 1 5
Bell 23 4-8 0-0 0-5 1 0 8
Cubbage 21 3-10 1-1 0-6 1 2 7
Tordoff 21 1-1 0-0 2-2 1 2 2
Cavanaugh 16 1-3 0-0 0-0 2 1 2
Jones 14 2-2 2-4 1-5 0 4 6
Makeny 5 0-1 2-2 1-1 0 1 2
Sjoberg 5 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 22-48 9-16 4-27 8 19 58

Percentages: FG .458, FT .563.

3-Point Goals: 5-15, .333 (Herasme 4-7, Sagl 1-4, Cavanaugh 0-1, Cubbage 0-1, Saint-Furcy 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: None.

Turnovers: 11 (Saint-Furcy 5, Cubbage 2, Herasme, Jones, Sagl, Tordoff).

Steals: 7 (Saint-Furcy 5, Herasme 2).

Technical Fouls: None.

Quinnipiac 30 33 63
Marist 32 26 58

A_1,146 (3,200).