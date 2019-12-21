QUINNIPIAC 69, BOWLING GREEN 64
Fields 5-11 2-2 15, Frye 3-13 1-2 7, Diggs 2-9 0-0 5, Plowden 8-23 4-4 20, Laster 2-5 0-0 4, Sierra 1-4 1-2 3, Kulackovskis 4-4 0-0 10, Mattos 0-2 0-0 0, Swingle 0-2 0-0 0, C.Turner 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-73 8-10 64.
Balanc 6-12 1-2 16, McGuire 0-6 0-0 0, Kelly 2-10 5-6 10, Marfo 1-6 10-12 12, Rigoni 5-10 2-2 16, Falzon 1-5 0-0 3, Williams 4-6 0-0 12, Pinkney 0-0 0-2 0. Totals 19-55 18-24 69.
Halftime_Bowling Green 39-33. 3-Point Goals_Bowling Green 6-23 (Fields 3-7, Kulackovskis 2-2, Diggs 1-5, Plowden 0-2, Frye 0-7), Quinnipiac 13-33 (Williams 4-5, Rigoni 4-8, Balanc 3-6, Falzon 1-5, Kelly 1-7, McGuire 0-2). Rebounds_Bowling Green 40 (Plowden 11), Quinnipiac 40 (Marfo 14). Assists_Bowling Green 16 (Frye 6), Quinnipiac 16 (McGuire 7). Total Fouls_Bowling Green 18, Quinnipiac 15. A_500 (10,500).