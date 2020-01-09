FG FT Reb
RADFORD Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
C.Jones 35 5-11 1-1 0-5 6 0 11
Fields 35 5-13 4-6 0-3 2 1 16
Holland 26 3-7 1-1 1-3 1 1 7
Eke 25 2-2 1-6 1-7 0 2 5
Hicks 23 1-4 0-0 0-1 1 1 3
Greene 15 3-6 4-4 0-2 1 2 10
Butts 14 2-4 0-0 1-2 0 1 5
Hutchinson 13 3-3 0-0 0-2 1 0 8
Djonkam 8 0-1 0-0 0-1 1 0 0
Walker 6 1-1 0-0 0-0 0 2 2
Totals 200 25-52 11-18 3-26 13 10 67

Percentages: FG .481, FT .611.

3-Point Goals: 6-17, .353 (Hutchinson 2-2, Fields 2-6, Butts 1-3, Hicks 1-4, Greene 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Eke, Holland).

Turnovers: 7 (C.Jones 4, Eke, Fields, Walker).

Steals: 7 (C.Jones 2, Eke 2, Fields, Hicks, Walker).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
GARDNER-WEBB Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Johnson 36 9-19 1-1 2-3 1 1 27
Jamison 35 1-7 2-2 1-7 2 0 4
Perez 34 3-17 0-3 2-6 5 1 7
Cornwall 33 3-9 2-3 0-6 3 2 9
Dufeal 25 3-3 0-0 5-7 1 3 7
Reid 15 3-3 0-2 3-4 0 2 7
Turner 11 0-0 0-0 0-1 4 1 0
Terry 6 1-3 0-0 0-0 0 2 3
Jenkins 5 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 2 0
Totals 200 23-61 5-11 13-35 16 14 64

Percentages: FG .377, FT .455.

3-Point Goals: 13-34, .382 (Johnson 8-14, Dufeal 1-1, Reid 1-1, Terry 1-3, Cornwall 1-5, Perez 1-8, Jamison 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Dufeal 2, Reid 2).

Turnovers: 11 (Cornwall 2, Dufeal 2, Johnson 2, Turner 2, Perez, Reid, Terry).

Steals: 4 (Dufeal, Johnson, Perez, Terry).

Technical Fouls: None.

Radford 27 40 67
Gardner-Webb 33 31 64

A_1,459 (3,500).