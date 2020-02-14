https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/sports/other-sports/article/RADFORD-81-PRESBYTERIAN-71-15055297.php
RADFORD 81, PRESBYTERIAN 71
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|PRESBYTERIAN
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Hightower
|38
|8-16
|3-5
|0-4
|2
|1
|21
|McCormack
|26
|3-7
|2-2
|0-1
|0
|2
|10
|Graham
|21
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|3
|2
|Isler
|17
|1-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|4
|2
|Martin
|31
|5-8
|4-6
|0-4
|3
|3
|14
|Younger
|26
|3-6
|5-6
|0-0
|0
|2
|13
|Shubert
|17
|0-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|4
|0
|Drake
|13
|4-7
|0-0
|1-4
|0
|0
|9
|Jenkins
|10
|0-0
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|0
|0
|Melton
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|25-49
|14-19
|1-17
|7
|19
|71
Percentages: FG .510, FT .737.
3-Point Goals: 7-19, .368 (McCormack 2-5, Younger 2-5, Hightower 2-7, Drake 1-1, Graham 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: None.
Turnovers: 10 (Graham 3, Hightower 2, Martin 2, Shubert 2, Younger).
Steals: 3 (Graham, Martin, McCormack).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|RADFORD
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Eke
|31
|5-5
|0-0
|2-10
|2
|1
|10
|Djonkam
|16
|1-2
|1-2
|1-1
|2
|1
|3
|Fields
|25
|3-9
|0-2
|0-0
|4
|4
|8
|Hicks
|34
|3-8
|2-4
|0-6
|3
|4
|11
|C.Jones
|38
|6-13
|4-6
|0-7
|4
|3
|17
|Holland
|20
|3-5
|0-0
|4-6
|2
|4
|6
|Hutchinson
|14
|4-7
|6-6
|1-1
|1
|0
|17
|Jeffers
|13
|1-3
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|1
|3
|Butts
|9
|2-2
|2-2
|1-1
|0
|0
|6
|Totals
|200
|28-54
|15-22
|9-32
|20
|18
|81
Percentages: FG .519, FT .682.
3-Point Goals: 10-28, .357 (Hutchinson 3-6, Hicks 3-8, Fields 2-7, Jeffers 1-1, C.Jones 1-6).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Eke 2).
Turnovers: 8 (C.Jones 2, Djonkam 2, Eke 2, Fields, Holland).
Steals: 6 (Fields 3, Djonkam, Hicks, Jeffers).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Presbyterian
|35
|36
|—
|71
|Radford
|38
|43
|—
|81
A_1,623 (3,205).
