RIDER 79, QUINNIPIAC 63
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|QUINNIPIAC
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Marfo
|28
|2-5
|5-11
|2-15
|3
|3
|9
|Rigoni
|26
|1-4
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|0
|2
|Balanc
|30
|7-16
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|4
|16
|Kelly
|34
|6-14
|3-4
|0-3
|4
|4
|17
|T.Williams
|17
|3-8
|1-2
|1-2
|0
|4
|8
|Pickron
|26
|3-13
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|2
|8
|Falzon
|20
|1-5
|0-0
|1-5
|0
|2
|3
|McGuire
|13
|0-2
|0-0
|1-2
|2
|0
|0
|Pinkney
|6
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|0
|Totals
|200
|23-67
|9-17
|7-36
|9
|21
|63
Percentages: FG .343, FT .529.
3-Point Goals: 8-37, .216 (Balanc 2-5, Kelly 2-9, Pickron 2-9, Falzon 1-4, T.Williams 1-6, McGuire 0-1, Rigoni 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Pinkney 2).
Turnovers: 12 (Kelly 3, T.Williams 3, Falzon 2, Marfo 2, Balanc, Pickron).
Steals: 6 (Falzon, Kelly, Marfo, Pickron, Rigoni, T.Williams).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|RIDER
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Scott
|34
|6-13
|0-2
|0-2
|1
|1
|14
|Marshall
|27
|3-7
|3-6
|2-16
|1
|4
|9
|Jordan
|36
|4-11
|2-4
|1-7
|4
|2
|10
|Nunez
|29
|3-8
|1-1
|0-2
|2
|0
|9
|Vaughn
|38
|8-13
|2-8
|0-7
|9
|2
|20
|Ings
|12
|2-5
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|1
|5
|Randall
|12
|3-6
|0-1
|0-2
|1
|1
|8
|Ogemuno-Johnson
|9
|1-1
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|3
|2
|Bladen
|3
|1-2
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|1
|2
|Totals
|200
|31-66
|8-22
|5-40
|20
|15
|79
Percentages: FG .470, FT .364.
3-Point Goals: 9-27, .333 (Randall 2-4, Nunez 2-5, Vaughn 2-5, Scott 2-8, Ings 1-3, Jordan 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Marshall, Randall).
Turnovers: 13 (Jordan 4, Scott 3, Vaughn 2, Ings, Marshall, Nunez, Randall).
Steals: 5 (Jordan 2, Randall, Scott, Vaughn).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Quinnipiac
|27
|36
|—
|63
|Rider
|36
|43
|—
|79
A_1,533 (1,950).
