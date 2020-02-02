https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/sports/other-sports/article/S-ILLINOIS-79-DRAKE-72-15023232.php
S. ILLINOIS 79, DRAKE 72
Recommended Video:
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|S. ILLINOIS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Domask
|38
|8-13
|7-8
|1-3
|2
|1
|28
|McGill
|38
|5-10
|5-8
|1-5
|1
|1
|19
|Brown
|27
|1-2
|0-0
|0-3
|2
|2
|3
|Benson
|26
|5-9
|5-6
|2-8
|5
|4
|16
|L.Jones
|22
|1-5
|3-4
|0-2
|0
|4
|6
|Suggs
|20
|2-4
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|4
|Davis
|16
|1-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|3
|Gooch
|4
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Jeremic
|4
|0-0
|0-0
|1-2
|1
|0
|0
|Francois
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|23-45
|20-26
|5-26
|11
|15
|79
Percentages: FG .511, FT .769.
3-Point Goals: 13-20, .650 (Domask 5-9, McGill 4-4, Benson 1-1, Brown 1-1, Davis 1-2, L.Jones 1-3).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Domask).
Turnovers: 9 (Benson 2, Brown 2, Domask 2, Davis, L.Jones, McGill).
Steals: 3 (McGill 3).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|DRAKE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Penn
|32
|5-12
|0-0
|1-3
|5
|1
|11
|Sturtz
|29
|7-9
|3-5
|3-7
|3
|3
|18
|Thomas
|27
|6-11
|0-0
|2-4
|2
|3
|13
|Wilkins
|27
|3-8
|0-0
|1-2
|3
|0
|7
|Robbins
|25
|4-11
|0-0
|1-4
|3
|4
|8
|A.Murphy
|24
|2-6
|2-2
|4-7
|0
|5
|7
|Jackson
|19
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Pilipovic
|15
|2-2
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|5
|6
|Yesufu
|2
|0-2
|2-2
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|Totals
|200
|29-63
|7-9
|13-29
|16
|21
|72
Percentages: FG .460, FT .778.
3-Point Goals: 7-21, .333 (Pilipovic 2-2, A.Murphy 1-1, Sturtz 1-2, Thomas 1-3, Wilkins 1-4, Penn 1-5, Jackson 0-2, Yesufu 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Robbins 5).
Turnovers: 8 (Pilipovic 2, Thomas 2, Wilkins 2, A.Murphy, Sturtz).
Steals: 6 (Sturtz 2, Penn, Pilipovic, Robbins, Thomas).
Technical Fouls: None.
|S. Illinois
|42
|37
|—
|79
|Drake
|29
|43
|—
|72
.
View Comments