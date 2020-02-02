Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
S. ILLINOIS Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Domask 38 8-13 7-8 1-3 2 1 28
McGill 38 5-10 5-8 1-5 1 1 19
Brown 27 1-2 0-0 0-3 2 2 3
Benson 26 5-9 5-6 2-8 5 4 16
L.Jones 22 1-5 3-4 0-2 0 4 6
Suggs 20 2-4 0-0 0-1 0 2 4
Davis 16 1-2 0-0 0-1 0 1 3
Gooch 4 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Jeremic 4 0-0 0-0 1-2 1 0 0
Francois 3 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 0 0
Totals 200 23-45 20-26 5-26 11 15 79

Percentages: FG .511, FT .769.

3-Point Goals: 13-20, .650 (Domask 5-9, McGill 4-4, Benson 1-1, Brown 1-1, Davis 1-2, L.Jones 1-3).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Domask).

Turnovers: 9 (Benson 2, Brown 2, Domask 2, Davis, L.Jones, McGill).

Steals: 3 (McGill 3).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
DRAKE Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Penn 32 5-12 0-0 1-3 5 1 11
Sturtz 29 7-9 3-5 3-7 3 3 18
Thomas 27 6-11 0-0 2-4 2 3 13
Wilkins 27 3-8 0-0 1-2 3 0 7
Robbins 25 4-11 0-0 1-4 3 4 8
A.Murphy 24 2-6 2-2 4-7 0 5 7
Jackson 19 0-2 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Pilipovic 15 2-2 0-0 1-2 0 5 6
Yesufu 2 0-2 2-2 0-0 0 0 2
Totals 200 29-63 7-9 13-29 16 21 72

Percentages: FG .460, FT .778.

3-Point Goals: 7-21, .333 (Pilipovic 2-2, A.Murphy 1-1, Sturtz 1-2, Thomas 1-3, Wilkins 1-4, Penn 1-5, Jackson 0-2, Yesufu 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Robbins 5).

Turnovers: 8 (Pilipovic 2, Thomas 2, Wilkins 2, A.Murphy, Sturtz).

Steals: 6 (Sturtz 2, Penn, Pilipovic, Robbins, Thomas).

Technical Fouls: None.

S. Illinois 42 37 79
Drake 29 43 72

