FG FT Reb
BRYANT Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Elisias 14 1-3 3-3 0-3 0 5 5
Green 32 8-15 4-7 0-4 2 4 22
Grant 32 3-12 3-6 1-5 2 1 10
Ndugba 29 1-6 2-3 2-6 3 3 4
Pride 28 2-6 1-2 3-4 3 2 5
Harding 30 4-6 0-1 1-15 0 5 8
Lin 22 3-10 1-2 1-2 0 0 8
Simmons 11 1-3 0-0 0-1 0 2 3
Stokes 2 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Totals 200 23-62 14-24 8-40 10 23 65

Percentages: FG .371, FT .583.

3-Point Goals: 5-18, .278 (Green 2-3, Simmons 1-2, Lin 1-3, Grant 1-7, Ndugba 0-1, Pride 0-1, Stokes 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Elisias 3).

Turnovers: 13 (Elisias 5, Grant 2, Pride 2, Harding, Lin, Ndugba, Simmons).

Steals: 4 (Ndugba 3, Elisias).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
SACRED HEART Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Spellman 18 3-8 5-5 2-6 0 4 11
Clarke 31 5-11 3-4 0-3 4 2 17
LaRose 32 3-8 0-0 3-5 2 1 7
Ozier 37 2-11 3-4 1-9 2 3 8
Anosike 36 4-11 6-9 1-10 2 3 14
Thomas 18 0-5 2-3 0-2 1 1 2
Pfaffenberger 15 5-7 2-2 1-3 1 3 12
Martin 13 1-4 0-0 2-5 3 3 3
Totals 200 23-65 21-27 10-43 15 20 74

Percentages: FG .354, FT .778.

3-Point Goals: 7-26, .269 (Clarke 4-8, Martin 1-2, Ozier 1-5, LaRose 1-6, Anosike 0-1, Thomas 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Spellman 2, LaRose, Martin, Thomas).

Turnovers: 9 (Clarke 3, Martin 2, Ozier 2, Anosike, Pfaffenberger).

Steals: 5 (Anosike 2, Clarke, LaRose, Ozier).

Technical Fouls: None.

Bryant 37 28 65
Sacred Heart 29 45 74

A_755 (2,062).