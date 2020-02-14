https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/sports/other-sports/article/SACRED-HEART-74-BRYANT-65-15055069.php
SACRED HEART 74, BRYANT 65
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|BRYANT
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Elisias
|14
|1-3
|3-3
|0-3
|0
|5
|5
|Green
|32
|8-15
|4-7
|0-4
|2
|4
|22
|Grant
|32
|3-12
|3-6
|1-5
|2
|1
|10
|Ndugba
|29
|1-6
|2-3
|2-6
|3
|3
|4
|Pride
|28
|2-6
|1-2
|3-4
|3
|2
|5
|Harding
|30
|4-6
|0-1
|1-15
|0
|5
|8
|Lin
|22
|3-10
|1-2
|1-2
|0
|0
|8
|Simmons
|11
|1-3
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|3
|Stokes
|2
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|23-62
|14-24
|8-40
|10
|23
|65
Percentages: FG .371, FT .583.
3-Point Goals: 5-18, .278 (Green 2-3, Simmons 1-2, Lin 1-3, Grant 1-7, Ndugba 0-1, Pride 0-1, Stokes 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Elisias 3).
Turnovers: 13 (Elisias 5, Grant 2, Pride 2, Harding, Lin, Ndugba, Simmons).
Steals: 4 (Ndugba 3, Elisias).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SACRED HEART
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Spellman
|18
|3-8
|5-5
|2-6
|0
|4
|11
|Clarke
|31
|5-11
|3-4
|0-3
|4
|2
|17
|LaRose
|32
|3-8
|0-0
|3-5
|2
|1
|7
|Ozier
|37
|2-11
|3-4
|1-9
|2
|3
|8
|Anosike
|36
|4-11
|6-9
|1-10
|2
|3
|14
|Thomas
|18
|0-5
|2-3
|0-2
|1
|1
|2
|Pfaffenberger
|15
|5-7
|2-2
|1-3
|1
|3
|12
|Martin
|13
|1-4
|0-0
|2-5
|3
|3
|3
|Totals
|200
|23-65
|21-27
|10-43
|15
|20
|74
Percentages: FG .354, FT .778.
3-Point Goals: 7-26, .269 (Clarke 4-8, Martin 1-2, Ozier 1-5, LaRose 1-6, Anosike 0-1, Thomas 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Spellman 2, LaRose, Martin, Thomas).
Turnovers: 9 (Clarke 3, Martin 2, Ozier 2, Anosike, Pfaffenberger).
Steals: 5 (Anosike 2, Clarke, LaRose, Ozier).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Bryant
|37
|28
|—
|65
|Sacred Heart
|29
|45
|—
|74
A_755 (2,062).
