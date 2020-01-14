https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/sports/other-sports/article/SC-STATE-101-HOWARD-95-OT-14972963.php
SC STATE 101, HOWARD 95, OT
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SC STATE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Applewhite
|39
|7-11
|2-2
|2-10
|0
|3
|16
|Etienne
|36
|4-11
|2-2
|3-6
|4
|1
|14
|Sellers
|33
|4-6
|4-4
|1-4
|8
|3
|14
|Riley
|30
|11-17
|0-3
|0-6
|0
|3
|24
|Kinard
|25
|1-6
|0-0
|1-2
|5
|3
|3
|Simmons
|19
|2-8
|4-4
|1-6
|3
|3
|9
|Neal
|18
|4-6
|1-2
|2-3
|4
|4
|10
|Hill
|13
|5-5
|1-1
|2-4
|1
|1
|11
|Bottenberg
|4
|0-3
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Fields
|3
|0-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|0
|Moorer
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Edwards
|2
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Felder
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|225
|38-76
|14-18
|12-42
|25
|23
|101
Percentages: FG .500, FT .778.
3-Point Goals: 11-24, .458 (Etienne 4-7, Sellers 2-3, Riley 2-5, Neal 1-1, Kinard 1-3, Simmons 1-3, Bottenberg 0-1, Edwards 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Felder).
Turnovers: 13 (Hill 3, Kinard 3, Sellers 3, Etienne 2, Neal, Riley).
Steals: 4 (Etienne 2, Riley, Simmons).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|HOWARD
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Robinson
|42
|1-5
|2-2
|0-1
|4
|5
|5
|Williams
|42
|13-28
|5-8
|1-2
|4
|3
|34
|Bristol
|37
|3-9
|3-4
|1-6
|4
|1
|10
|Cousins
|36
|6-8
|9-12
|5-14
|1
|3
|21
|Garvey
|34
|3-6
|2-2
|3-4
|6
|5
|9
|Foster
|21
|3-8
|3-3
|1-2
|0
|2
|10
|Barber
|7
|1-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|2
|Lee
|4
|1-1
|0-1
|0-0
|0
|1
|2
|P.Jones
|2
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|Totals
|225
|32-67
|24-32
|11-30
|19
|20
|95
Percentages: FG .478, FT .750.
3-Point Goals: 7-26, .269 (Williams 3-10, Garvey 1-3, Bristol 1-4, Robinson 1-4, Foster 1-5).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 6 (Cousins 2, Williams 2, Bristol, Foster).
Turnovers: 9 (Cousins 2, Foster 2, Garvey 2, Williams 2, Bristol).
Steals: 5 (Garvey 2, Barber, Bristol, Foster).
Technical Fouls: None.
|SC State
|40
|44
|17
|—
|101
|Howard
|43
|41
|11
|—
|95
A_1,732 (2,700).
