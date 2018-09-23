G Car RuYD Tds Yds Pg
Snell,Kentucky 4 87 540 7 135.0
Phillips,Ole Miss 4 62 467 5 116.8
Williams,Texas A&M 4 67 430 4 107.5
Brossette,LSU 4 83 409 5 102.3
Fitzgeral,Mississippi St. 3 50 286 5 95.3
Dowdle,South Carolina 3 42 235 2 78.3
Hill,Mississippi St. 4 36 307 3 76.8
Whitlow,Auburn 4 57 303 4 75.8
Chandler,Tennessee 3 35 220 1 73.3
Rountree,Missouri 4 55 293 2 73.3
Holyfield,Georgia 4 36 290 2 72.5

___

Leading Passers
G Att Cp InL Yds Tds Pts
Tagovailo,Alabama 4 80 58 0 1,033 12 230.5
Fromm,Georgia 4 69 50 2 739 9 199.7
Ta'amu,Ole Miss 4 125 80 3 1,359 10 176.9
Franks,Florida 4 95 50 2 742 12 155.7
Lock,Missouri 4 161 101 2 1,283 11 149.7
Mond,Texas A&M 4 122 72 2 1,020 7 144.9
Bentley,South Carolina 3 104 71 3 780 6 144.5
Guarantan,Tennessee 4 72 46 2 658 2 144.3
Stidham,Auburn 4 97 63 2 718 3 133.2
Shurmur,Vanderbilt 4 130 77 2 934 6 131.7
Fitzgeral,Mississippi St. 3 80 41 2 542 4 119.7
Wilson Jr,Kentucky 4 73 49 4 463 2 118.5
Burrow,LSU 4 106 52 0 731 3 116.3

___

Receptions Per Game
G Ct ReYd Ct Pg
Lipscomb,Vanderbilt 4 34 306 8.5
Samuel,South Carolina 3 20 145 6.7
Brown,Ole Miss 4 26 381 6.5
Okwuegbun,Missouri 4 23 181 5.8
Bowden Jr,Kentucky 4 20 200 5.0
Davis,Auburn 4 19 149 4.8
Edwards,South Carolina 3 14 211 4.7

___

Receiving Yards Per Game
G Ct ReYd RecYD
Hall,Missouri 4 18 430 107.5
Brown,Ole Miss 4 26 381 95.3
Metcalf,Ole Miss 4 18 368 92.0
Jeudy,Alabama 4 17 365 91.3
Lipscomb,Vanderbilt 4 34 306 76.5
Pinkney,Vanderbilt 4 16 283 70.8
Edwards,South Carolina 3 14 211 70.3
Smith,Alabama 4 14 260 65.0
Rogers,Texas A&M 3 13 191 63.7
Smith,South Carolina 3 11 191 63.7

___

Interceptions Per Game
G InG Yds TD IPG
Fenton,South Carolina 3 2 16 0 .7
Baker,Georgia 4 2 82 0 .5
Thomas,Auburn 4 2 29 1 .5
Thompson,Alabama 4 2 65 0 .5
Williams,LSU 4 2 20 0 .5
Dasher,Ole Miss 3 1 88 1 .3

___

Punt Returns
G PRYd Yds Avg
Swain,Florida 4 6 145 24.2
Davis,Auburn 4 9 150 16.7
Waddle,Alabama 4 9 136 15.1
Ellis,Vanderbilt 4 5 50 10.0
Bouvier,Kentucky 4 5 43 8.6
Mixon,Mississippi St. 4 10 72 7.2
Paul,Texas A&M 4 5 34 6.8
Callaway,Tennessee 4 6 16 2.7

___

Kickoff Returns
G No KRYd Avg
Cole,Mississippi St. 4 7 180 25.7
Wakefield,Vanderbilt 4 11 248 22.5
Bowden Jr,Kentucky 4 10 180 18.0

___

Punting
G Punts Avg
Von Ronse,LSU 4 17 48.0
Thome,Vanderbilt 4 15 45.2
Townsend,Florida 4 15 42.7
Doyle,Tennessee 4 18 40.6
Brown,Ole Miss 4 18 37.8
Bauer,Arkansas 4 19 36.6
DeLong,Alabama 4 15 35.9

___

Field Goals
G FG FGA Pct PG
Tracy,LSU 4 9 10 .900 2.25
McCann,Missouri 4 8 12 .667 2.00
Blankensh,Georgia 4 6 8 .750 1.50
Limpert,Arkansas 4 6 9 .667 1.50
McPherson,Florida 4 6 7 .857 1.50
White,South Carolina 3 4 4 1.000 1.33
Carlson,Auburn 4 5 10 .500 1.25
Logan,Ole Miss 4 5 6 .833 1.25
Bulovas,Alabama 4 4 5 .800 1.00
Cimaglia,Tennessee 4 4 4 1.000 1.00
Guay,Vanderbilt 4 3 5 .600 .75
Butler,Kentucky 4 2 3 .667 .50

___

All-Purpose Runners
G RuYD ReYd Yds KRYd Yds Plays Yds Yds Pg
Snell,Kentucky 4 540 15 0 0 0 90 555 138.75
Phillips,Ole Miss 4 467 48 0 0 0 66 515 128.75
Hardman,Georgia 4 36 247 118 91 0 24 492 123.00
Williams,Texas A&M 4 430 48 0 0 0 72 478 119.50
Brossette,LSU 4 409 23 0 0 0 85 432 108.00
Hall,Missouri 4 0 430 0 0 0 18 430 107.50
Wakefield,Vanderbilt 4 180 0 0 248 0 45 428 107.00
Dowdle,South Carolina 3 235 67 0 0 0 48 302 100.67

___

Total Offense
G Plays Yds Yds Pg
Ta'amu,Ole Miss 4 147 1,383 345.8
Lock,Missouri 4 175 1,351 337.8
Mond,Texas A&M 4 165 1,221 305.3
Tagovailo,Alabama 4 98 1,136 284.0
Bentley,South Carolina 3 121 834 278.0
Fitzgeral,Mississippi St. 3 130 828 276.0
Shurmur,Vanderbilt 4 139 916 229.0
Franks,Florida 4 127 856 214.0
Burrow,LSU 4 132 789 197.3
Stidham,Auburn 4 125 749 187.3
Thompson,Mississippi St. 3 49 558 186.0
Fromm,Georgia 4 76 731 182.8
Wilson Jr,Kentucky 4 116 704 176.0

___

Scoring
G PAT A FG FGA Pts Avg
Snell,Kentucky 4 0 0 0 42 10.5
McCann,Missouri 4 17 8 12 41 10.3
Blankensh,Georgia 4 22 6 8 40 10.0
Fitzgeral,Mississippi St. 3 0 0 0 30 10.0
Tracy,LSU 4 13 9 10 40 10.0
Jeudy,Alabama 4 0 0 0 36 9.0
Phillips,Ole Miss 4 0 0 0 36 9.0
McPherson,Florida 4 17 6 7 35 8.8
Logan,Ole Miss 4 20 5 6 34 8.5
White,South Carolina 3 13 4 4 25 8.3
Bulovas,Alabama 4 19 4 5 31 7.8
Brossette,LSU 4 0 0 0 30 7.5
Hardman,Georgia 4 0 0 0 30 7.5
Hill,Mississippi St. 4 0 0 0 30 7.5
Limpert,Arkansas 4 12 6 9 30 7.5