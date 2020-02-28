Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
SIU-EDWARDSVILLE Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Jackson 33 9-15 3-5 3-5 1 3 21
Uzuegbunem 9 1-1 1-2 1-3 0 3 3
S.Wright 24 5-7 1-2 2-4 3 3 13
Moore 25 5-11 2-2 0-5 4 4 13
Williford 28 3-7 2-2 1-3 6 1 10
C.Williams 28 2-5 0-0 1-2 3 2 6
James 18 2-7 2-3 1-3 5 1 7
Adewunmi 16 2-5 2-2 1-5 3 0 6
Duling 15 4-9 0-1 1-2 2 0 11
L.Wright 4 0-2 0-2 2-2 0 1 0
Totals 200 33-69 13-21 13-34 27 18 90

Percentages: FG .478, FT .619.

3-Point Goals: 11-24, .458 (Duling 3-6, S.Wright 2-2, Williford 2-3, C.Williams 2-4, James 1-4, Moore 1-4, Adewunmi 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Jackson 2, L.Wright).

Turnovers: 10 (C.Williams 2, Duling 2, S.Wright 2, Jackson, James, Uzuegbunem, Williford).

Steals: 9 (Adewunmi 2, C.Williams, Jackson, James, L.Wright, Moore, S.Wright, Uzuegbunem).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
UT MARTIN Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Dove 39 10-24 6-7 13-20 0 4 26
Thomas 26 1-2 1-2 1-4 0 2 3
Polla 12 1-3 1-2 0-1 0 1 3
Hawthorne 39 8-20 5-6 4-9 1 3 22
Stewart 30 2-12 0-0 1-5 2 4 6
Sertovic 29 2-6 3-3 0-4 2 1 9
Pierce 10 1-2 3-4 3-3 0 1 5
Aguiar 6 0-0 0-0 1-1 1 1 0
Rustin 5 0-0 1-2 0-0 0 1 1
Harris 4 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 1 0
Totals 200 25-69 20-26 23-48 6 19 75

Percentages: FG .362, FT .769.

3-Point Goals: 5-25, .200 (Sertovic 2-6, Stewart 2-11, Hawthorne 1-6, Dove 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 7 (Dove 2, Hawthorne 2, Pierce 2, Rustin).

Turnovers: 14 (Hawthorne 5, Stewart 4, Dove 2, Polla, Rustin, Sertovic).

Steals: 5 (Hawthorne 2, Dove, Polla, Thomas).

Technical Fouls: None.

SIU-Edwardsville 50 40 90
UT Martin 29 46 75

A_813 (4,800).