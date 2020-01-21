FG FT Reb
SOUTHERN U. Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Lee 38 2-5 4-9 2-3 5 3 9
Bradford 36 2-6 8-10 2-5 3 2 14
D.Williams 34 6-7 3-5 1-6 2 1 15
Kuljuhovic 23 4-6 3-4 0-5 0 2 11
Shivers 23 5-12 2-2 0-3 1 1 15
Burns 18 3-6 0-2 4-8 2 3 6
Brooks 13 0-3 0-0 0-2 1 2 0
Blake 11 0-3 0-0 1-3 2 0 0
Baggs 6 1-1 2-2 1-2 0 0 4
Totals 200 23-49 22-34 11-37 16 14 74

Percentages: FG .469, FT .647.

3-Point Goals: 6-20, .300 (Shivers 3-6, Bradford 2-6, Lee 1-3, Brooks 0-2, Blake 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Kuljuhovic 2).

Turnovers: 15 (Bradford 5, Shivers 4, D.Williams 3, Blake, Brooks, Burns).

Steals: 4 (Lee 2, D.Williams, Kuljuhovic).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
MVSU Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Green 35 10-19 3-3 2-4 1 1 24
Hunter 35 9-18 1-4 1-1 4 3 26
Milojevic 28 1-1 0-0 1-5 2 3 2
Kimble 27 1-6 0-0 1-4 1 2 2
Simmons 24 2-6 5-6 1-2 3 2 10
Sarnor 18 1-7 0-0 0-5 2 4 2
Alston 14 2-3 0-0 0-4 0 5 4
Samaha 11 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 5 0
Barnes 8 0-2 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 26-62 9-13 6-26 13 25 70

Percentages: FG .419, FT .692.

3-Point Goals: 9-29, .310 (Hunter 7-12, Simmons 1-2, Green 1-6, Barnes 0-2, Kimble 0-2, Sarnor 0-5).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Kimble, Milojevic).

Turnovers: 9 (Green 3, Alston 2, Hunter 2, Kimble, Milojevic).

Steals: 11 (Hunter 3, Green 2, Kimble 2, Alston, Milojevic, Sarnor, Simmons).

Technical Fouls: None.

Southern U. 34 40 74
MVSU 34 36 70

A_2,078 (5,000).