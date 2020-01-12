FG FT Reb
ST. FRANCIS BROOKLYN Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Hawkins 28 5-9 6-6 0-4 5 3 16
Higgins 28 4-11 5-5 1-2 0 1 14
Evans 27 2-2 0-0 2-3 2 2 5
Krtinic 26 3-7 0-0 0-3 1 2 8
McLean 26 5-11 0-0 2-7 2 4 11
Cosic 21 4-8 1-1 2-6 0 1 11
Celen 19 3-6 0-0 0-3 2 5 7
Hurley 17 3-6 2-4 1-2 0 1 8
Quartlebaum 4 0-0 0-0 0-0 1 0 0
Williams 4 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 29-61 14-16 8-30 13 19 80

Percentages: FG .475, FT .875.

3-Point Goals: 8-19, .421 (Cosic 2-3, Krtinic 2-4, Celen 1-1, Evans 1-1, McLean 1-3, Higgins 1-5, Hawkins 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Celen, McLean).

Turnovers: 13 (Hawkins 5, McLean 3, Krtinic 2, Celen, Evans, Quartlebaum).

Steals: 5 (Hawkins 2, Higgins, Hurley, McLean).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
ST. FRANCIS (PA.) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Blackmon 39 7-10 5-7 2-7 4 2 19
Braxton 32 6-11 1-2 0-8 1 0 13
Gaskins 24 4-4 3-4 0-2 3 2 12
Flagg 23 3-8 1-2 2-2 0 3 7
Stewart 22 1-6 2-2 0-3 0 4 5
Dixon-Conover 21 4-6 2-2 0-2 2 1 10
Thompson 20 2-7 2-2 0-1 0 3 7
Laskey 10 2-3 0-0 0-0 0 0 6
Kuzavas 9 1-3 0-0 0-2 0 0 2
Totals 200 30-58 16-21 4-27 10 15 81

Percentages: FG .517, FT .762.

3-Point Goals: 5-9, .556 (Laskey 2-3, Gaskins 1-1, Stewart 1-1, Thompson 1-1, Braxton 0-1, Blackmon 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Flagg 2, Gaskins, Kuzavas).

Turnovers: 9 (Braxton 2, Dixon-Conover 2, Stewart 2, Blackmon, Flagg, Gaskins).

Steals: 7 (Blackmon 4, Braxton, Dixon-Conover, Gaskins).

Technical Fouls: None.

St. Francis Brooklyn 40 40 80
St. Francis (Pa.) 47 34 81

A_1,327 (3,500).