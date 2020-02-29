https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/sports/other-sports/article/ST-PETER-S-69-CANISIUS-68-15095483.php
ST. PETER'S 69, CANISIUS 68
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|ST. PETER'S
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|F.Drame
|13
|1-3
|3-5
|1-2
|0
|2
|5
|Majak
|7
|1-1
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|1
|2
|Banks
|14
|1-4
|2-2
|0-0
|0
|1
|4
|Estrada
|20
|2-8
|5-6
|1-3
|2
|0
|9
|Taylor
|28
|8-11
|4-4
|3-11
|1
|3
|22
|Ndefo
|27
|6-10
|2-2
|1-5
|0
|3
|14
|Lee
|22
|1-3
|0-0
|0-0
|3
|2
|2
|Jones
|19
|1-5
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|2
|3
|Edert
|17
|0-1
|4-4
|0-3
|0
|1
|4
|Watson
|16
|0-2
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|3
|0
|H.Drame
|11
|0-0
|2-2
|1-3
|1
|4
|2
|Woods
|6
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|2
|2
|Totals
|200
|22-49
|22-25
|8-31
|10
|24
|69
Percentages: FG .449, FT .880.
3-Point Goals: 3-8, .375 (Taylor 2-2, Jones 1-4, Edert 0-1, Estrada 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Ndefo 3).
Turnovers: 17 (Taylor 4, Estrada 2, F.Drame 2, H.Drame 2, Ndefo 2, Watson 2, Jones, Lee, Majak).
Steals: 4 (Taylor 2, Estrada, Majak).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|CANISIUS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Brown
|24
|6-10
|1-2
|0-5
|0
|2
|13
|Fritz
|15
|1-4
|0-0
|1-1
|1
|4
|2
|Harried
|16
|2-5
|4-4
|0-1
|2
|3
|8
|Henderson
|35
|4-8
|1-1
|1-4
|1
|4
|10
|Johnson
|39
|0-5
|4-4
|1-5
|5
|2
|4
|Brandon
|34
|8-18
|2-3
|0-3
|2
|1
|21
|White
|30
|1-4
|6-11
|3-5
|4
|3
|8
|Hitchon
|7
|0-3
|2-2
|1-1
|0
|2
|2
|Totals
|200
|22-57
|20-27
|7-25
|15
|21
|68
Percentages: FG .386, FT .741.
3-Point Goals: 4-21, .190 (Brandon 3-9, Henderson 1-3, Brown 0-1, Fritz 0-1, Hitchon 0-1, White 0-1, Harried 0-2, Johnson 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 4 (White 3, Fritz).
Turnovers: 11 (White 3, Brown 2, Johnson 2, Brandon, Fritz, Henderson, Hitchon).
Steals: 8 (Johnson 3, Fritz 2, Brandon, Henderson, White).
Technical Fouls: None.
|St. Peter's
|31
|38
|—
|69
|Canisius
|34
|34
|—
|68
A_1,204 (2,176).
View Comments