STANFORD 72, NO. 21 COLORADO 64
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|COLORADO
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Battey
|21
|3-5
|0-0
|2-6
|1
|4
|6
|Gatling
|15
|2-3
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|1
|4
|Wright
|39
|6-20
|0-0
|4-11
|2
|1
|13
|Bey
|34
|6-14
|5-6
|3-7
|2
|3
|17
|Schwartz
|29
|5-9
|2-2
|0-1
|0
|3
|14
|Siewert
|20
|2-6
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|0
|5
|Parquet
|19
|2-4
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|5
|Daniels
|15
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Kountz
|4
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Walton
|4
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|26-61
|7-8
|10-30
|5
|15
|64
Percentages: FG .426, FT .875.
3-Point Goals: 5-20, .250 (Schwartz 2-5, Parquet 1-3, Siewert 1-3, Wright 1-7, Bey 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Battey, Wright).
Turnovers: 16 (Bey 3, Kountz 2, Parquet 2, Schwartz 2, Siewert 2, Wright 2, Battey, Daniels, Gatling).
Steals: 8 (Wright 3, Bey 2, Schwartz 2, Battey).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|STANFORD
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|da Silva
|33
|8-14
|0-1
|3-5
|1
|3
|16
|Davis
|32
|5-11
|2-3
|1-3
|5
|1
|12
|Herenton
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Terry
|36
|3-8
|5-6
|0-1
|3
|2
|12
|Wills
|31
|9-13
|0-0
|0-5
|0
|1
|19
|Jones
|32
|2-5
|0-1
|1-5
|3
|2
|4
|Delaire
|14
|3-6
|0-0
|2-4
|0
|3
|7
|Keefe
|7
|0-0
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|0
|0
|White
|7
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Kisunas
|6
|1-2
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|0
|2
|Totals
|200
|31-59
|7-11
|9-29
|12
|12
|72
Percentages: FG .525, FT .636.
3-Point Goals: 3-14, .214 (Delaire 1-1, Wills 1-1, Terry 1-4, da Silva 0-2, Davis 0-3, Jones 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Jones 2, Wills).
Turnovers: 15 (Davis 3, Kisunas 3, da Silva 3, Delaire 2, Wills 2, Jones, Terry).
Steals: 8 (Jones 3, Davis 2, White, Wills, da Silva).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Colorado
|28
|36
|—
|64
|Stanford
|35
|37
|—
|72
A_7,123 (7,392).
