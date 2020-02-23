Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
STEPHEN F. AUSTIN Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Bain 23 3-7 2-2 4-6 5 0 8
Kensmil 25 6-11 3-4 1-6 0 1 15
Comeaux 19 1-4 0-0 1-5 1 3 2
Ware 27 3-7 2-2 0-1 1 0 8
Harris 19 2-8 4-4 4-7 0 3 8
Daniels 18 1-3 0-2 3-6 3 2 2
Kachelries 17 4-5 4-4 0-1 0 1 13
Walker 17 1-3 0-0 1-2 1 1 2
Johnson 16 7-8 0-1 1-2 0 5 16
Solomon 14 0-0 0-2 0-3 1 2 0
Zivney 5 2-4 0-0 0-0 0 1 6
Totals 200 30-60 15-21 15-39 12 19 80

Percentages: FG .500, FT .714.

3-Point Goals: 5-17, .294 (Johnson 2-3, Zivney 2-3, Kachelries 1-2, Bain 0-1, Kensmil 0-1, Comeaux 0-2, Walker 0-2, Harris 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Daniels 2, Harris, Kensmil).

Turnovers: 16 (Comeaux 4, Daniels 3, Harris 2, Solomon 2, Johnson, Kachelries, Kensmil, Walker, Ware).

Steals: 8 (Walker 2, Ware 2, Bain, Comeaux, Harris, Kensmil).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
INCARNATE WORD Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Larsson 9 2-2 0-0 0-2 0 3 4
Miszkiewicz 29 4-7 3-5 1-6 2 5 11
Balentine 33 3-5 1-2 0-1 4 3 7
Lutz 31 1-8 4-4 1-2 4 3 7
Willis 38 4-14 1-3 0-4 1 3 12
Swaby 24 1-3 0-0 2-3 0 1 2
Murray 20 5-9 2-2 0-3 2 1 13
Van Vlerah 7 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Davis 5 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 1 0
Sato 4 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Totals 200 20-49 11-16 4-22 13 22 56

Percentages: FG .408, FT .688.

3-Point Goals: 5-18, .278 (Willis 3-9, Murray 1-2, Lutz 1-5, Miszkiewicz 0-1, Swaby 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Miszkiewicz 2, Balentine).

Turnovers: 17 (Lutz 5, Balentine 3, Larsson 3, Murray 2, Swaby 2, Miszkiewicz, Willis).

Steals: 11 (Miszkiewicz 3, Balentine 2, Lutz 2, Murray 2, Swaby, Willis).

Technical Fouls: None.

Stephen F. Austin 42 38 80
Incarnate Word 30 26 56

A_691 (2,000).