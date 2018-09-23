G Plays Yds Yds Pg
Morton,Prairie View 5 220 1,582 316.4
Cuiellett,Texas Southern 3 140 669 223.0
Lampley,Southern U. 4 146 860 215.0
Johnson,Alcorn 3 80 591 197.0
Glass,Alabama A&M 4 130 751 187.8
Fowler,Mississippi Val. 2 79 364 182.0
Ponder,Jackson St. 2 77 332 166.0

___

Scoring
G PAT A FG FGA Pts Avg
Hartzog,Texas Southern 3 0 0 0 24 8.0
Wilkes,Ark.-Pine Bluff 3 0 0 0 24 8.0
Gillan,Ark.-Pine Bluff 4 11 6 7 28 7.0
Elder,Prairie View 4 13 5 7 27 6.8
Jacquemin,Jackson St. 2 1 4 5 13 6.5

___

Leading Rushers
G Car RuYD Tds Yds Pg
Tucker,Prairie View 5 76 723 4 144.6
Morton,Prairie View 5 63 424 5 84.8
Porter,Ark.-Pine Bluff 4 69 334 3 83.5
Lampley,Southern U. 4 55 255 1 63.8
Benn,Southern U. 4 57 250 1 62.5

___

Leading Passers
G Att Cp InL Yds Tds Pts
Johnson,Alcorn 3 57 39 1 457 4 155.4
Lampley,Southern U. 4 91 55 4 605 7 132.9
Morton,Prairie View 5 157 75 1 1,158 10 129.5
Glass,Alabama A&M 4 114 63 2 721 7 125.1
Cuiellett,Texas Southern 3 113 57 4 686 5 109.0
Fowler,Mississippi Val. 2 67 37 1 404 1 107.8
Pearson,Alabama St. 4 93 45 5 572 2 96.4
Ponder,Jackson St. 2 70 37 3 332 1 88.8

___

Receptions Per Game
G Ct ReYd Ct Pg
Hartzog,Texas Southern 3 18 315 6.0
Wilkes,Ark.-Pine Bluff 3 18 500 6.0
McIntosh,Mississippi Val. 2 9 123 4.5
Catalon,Southern U. 4 17 203 4.3
Anderson,Alcorn 3 12 255 4.0
Dickson,Texas Southern 4 16 264 4.0
Johnson,Jackson St. 2 8 74 4.0

___

Receiving Yards Per Game
G Ct ReYd RecYD
Wilkes,Ark.-Pine Bluff 3 18 500 166.7
Hartzog,Texas Southern 3 18 315 105.0
Anderson,Alcorn 3 12 255 85.0
Dickson,Texas Southern 4 16 264 66.0
McIntosh,Mississippi Val. 2 9 123 61.5
Wallace,Prairie View 5 18 305 61.0

___

Interceptions Per Game
G InG Yds TD IPG
Morrison,Alcorn 3 2 59 0 .7
Hampton,Jackson St. 2 1 3 0 .5
Rogers,Jackson St. 2 1 0 0 .5
Harris,Prairie View 5 2 51 1 .4
Carter,Grambling 3 1 17 0 .3
Christmas,Grambling 3 1 66 1 .3
Fontenot,Grambling 3 1 32 0 .3
Martin,Grambling 3 1 0 0 .3
Wilson,Alcorn 3 1 3 0 .3

___

Punt Returns
G PRYd Yds Avg
Route,Grambling 3 6 107 17.8
Parker,Prairie View 5 9 70 7.8
Forman,Alcorn 3 6 30 5.0

___

Kickoff Returns
G No KRYd Avg
Chambers,Mississippi Val. 2 5 154 30.8
Gray,Alabama St. 4 14 332 23.7
Route,Grambling 3 5 118 23.6
Peterson,Ark.-Pine Bluff 4 11 243 22.1
Jenkins J,Alabama A&M 4 7 145 20.7
Washingto,Southern U. 4 7 145 20.7
Kennedy,Jackson St. 2 4 68 17.0
Brown,Texas Southern 3 4 57 14.3

___

Punting
G Punts Avg
Gillan,Ark.-Pine Bluff 4 28 43.4
Craven,Alabama St. 4 28 43.4
McCulloug,Alcorn 3 19 42.4
Jacquemin,Jackson St. 2 15 40.9
Cuevas,Texas Southern 4 16 40.0
Barajas,Southern U. 4 20 39.6
Corey,Alabama A&M 4 22 38.7
Read,Mississippi Val. 2 19 38.7
Darbone,Prairie View 5 19 37.1

___

Field Goals
G FG FGA Pct PG
Jacquemin,Jackson St. 2 4 5 .000 2.00
Gillan,Ark.-Pine Bluff 4 6 7 .000 1.50
Elder,Prairie View 4 5 7 .000 1.25
Hanson,Alabama St. 4 4 7 .000 1.00
Corey,Alabama A&M 4 3 3 .000 .75
Cuevas,Texas Southern 4 2 3 .000 .50
McCulloug,Alcorn 3 1 1 .000 .33
Urban,Grambling 3 1 2 .000 .33

___

All-Purpose Runners
G RuYD ReYd Yds KRYd Yds Plays Yds Yds Pg
Wilkes,Ark.-Pine Bluff 3 0 500 0 28 0 20 528 176.00
Tucker,Prairie View 5 723 49 0 42 0 90 814 162.80
Gray,Alabama St. 4 212 26 0 332 0 65 570 142.50
Chambers,Mississippi Val. 2 11 55 15 154 0 15 235 117.50
Hartzog,Texas Southern 3 37 315 0 0 0 19 352 117.33