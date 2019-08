San Francisco-Arizona Runs

Giants first. Donovan Solano singles to center field. Austin Slater walks. Donovan Solano to second. Buster Posey singles to third base. Austin Slater to second. Donovan Solano to third. Evan Longoria singles to left field. Buster Posey to second. Austin Slater scores. Donovan Solano scores. Kevin Pillar reaches on a fielder's choice to third base. Evan Longoria out at second. Buster Posey to third. Scooter Gennett strikes out swinging.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Giants 2, Diamondbacks 0.

Giants fifth. Donovan Solano flies out to deep left center field to David Peralta. Austin Slater doubles to deep left center field. Buster Posey doubles to deep right center field. Austin Slater scores. Evan Longoria homers to left field. Buster Posey scores. Kevin Pillar flies out to center field to Jarrod Dyson. Scooter Gennett grounds out to second base, Eduardo Escobar to Christian Walker.

3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Giants 5, Diamondbacks 0.

Giants sixth. Joey Rickard walks. Brandon Belt doubles to deep center field. Joey Rickard scores. Dereck Rodriguez strikes out swinging. Donovan Solano hit by pitch. Austin Slater walks. Donovan Solano to second. Brandon Belt to third. Buster Posey grounds out to shortstop. Austin Slater out at second.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 left on. Giants 6, Diamondbacks 0.

Giants eighth. Mike Yastrzemski pinch-hitting for Dereck Rodriguez. Mike Yastrzemski strikes out swinging. Donovan Solano doubles to deep right field. Austin Slater singles to right field. Donovan Solano scores. Buster Posey grounds out to shortstop. Austin Slater out at second.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Giants 7, Diamondbacks 0.