Seattle 30, Carolina 24
|Seattle
|13
|7
|3
|7
|—
|30
|Carolina
|0
|7
|3
|14
|—
|24
Sea_Carson 16 run (kick failed), 10:26. Drive: 8 plays, 75 yards, 4:34. Key Plays: Carson 23 run on 3rd-and-1; Ru.Wilson 10 pass to Lockett; Ru.Wilson 10 pass to Prosise.
Sea_Metcalf 19 pass from Ru.Wilson (Myers kick), 5:22. Drive: 8 plays, 80 yards, 4:20. Key Plays: Carson 1 run on 3rd-and-1; Ru.Wilson 44 pass to Lockett.
Car_McCaffrey 1 run (Slye kick), 13:43. Drive: 12 plays, 75 yards, 6:39. Key Plays: Allen 12 pass to Samuel; McCaffrey 13 run; McCaffrey 13 run; D.Moore 10 run on 3rd-and-1.
Sea_Lockett 19 pass from Ru.Wilson (Myers kick), 10:09. Drive: 6 plays, 75 yards, 3:34. Key Plays: Ru.Wilson 58 pass to Gordon; McCoy 5-yard defensive offside penalty on 3rd-and-4.
Car_FG Slye 52, 11:35. Drive: 9 plays, 41 yards, 3:25. Key Plays: Allen 15 pass to McCaffrey; Allen 12 pass to D.Moore.
Sea_FG Myers 30, :28. Drive: 4 plays, 9 yards, 2:27. Key Plays: K.Wright -1 interception return to Carolina 21; Ru.Wilson 6 pass to Lockett on 3rd-and-7.
Sea_Carson 6 run (Myers kick), 7:18. Drive: 11 plays, 82 yards, 6:22. Key Plays: Carson 15 run; Ru.Wilson 20 pass to Lockett; Ru.Wilson 17 pass to Metcalf on 3rd-and-9; Ru.Wilson 2 pass to Lockett on 3rd-and-3.
Car_McCaffrey 15 run (Slye kick), 4:53. Drive: 9 plays, 75 yards, 2:25. Key Plays: Allen 11 pass to Thomas; Allen 13 pass to Hogan; Allen 15 pass to D.Moore.
Car_Samuel 5 pass from Allen (Slye kick), 3:14. Drive: 7 plays, 84 yards, 1:11. Key Plays: Allen 22 pass to D.Moore; Allen 22 pass to D.Moore; Allen 17 pass to D.Moore; Allen 18 pass to McCaffrey.
A_72,544.
___
|Sea
|Car
|FIRST DOWNS
|21
|28
|Rushing
|10
|10
|Passing
|10
|18
|Penalty
|1
|0
|THIRD DOWN EFF
|4-10
|5-11
|FOURTH DOWN EFF
|1-1
|0-0
|TOTAL NET YARDS
|428
|414
|Total Plays
|63
|72
|Avg Gain
|6.8
|5.8
|NET YARDS RUSHING
|154
|145
|Rushes
|34
|29
|Avg per rush
|4.5
|5.0
|NET YARDS PASSING
|274
|269
|Sacked-Yds lost
|2-12
|1-8
|Gross-Yds passing
|286
|277
|Completed-Att.
|20-27
|25-42
|Had Intercepted
|1
|3
|Yards-Pass Play
|9.4
|6.3
|KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB
|6-6-6
|5-3-3
|PUNTS-Avg.
|4-41.3
|4-45.8
|Punts blocked
|0
|0
|FGs-PATs blocked
|0-0
|0-0
|TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE
|30
|0
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoff Returns
|1-14
|0-0
|Interceptions
|3-16
|1-0
|PENALTIES-Yds
|5-40
|2-15
|FUMBLES-Lost
|0-0
|2-0
|TIME OF POSSESSION
|31:18
|28:42
___
RUSHING_Seattle, Carson 24-133, Prosise 5-15, Homer 2-7, Wilson 3-(minus 1). Carolina, McCaffrey 19-87, Allen 5-25, Samuel 4-23, Moore 1-10.
PASSING_Seattle, Wilson 20-26-0-286, Gordon 0-1-1-0. Carolina, Allen 25-41-3-277, McCaffrey 0-1-0-0.
RECEIVING_Seattle, Lockett 8-120, Turner 3-26, Hollister 3-23, Metcalf 2-36, Gordon 1-58, Prosise 1-10, J.Brown 1-9, Carson 1-4. Carolina, Moore 8-113, McCaffrey 8-88, Samuel 5-31, Thomas 2-23, Hogan 1-13, Wright 1-9.
PUNT RETURNS_Seattle, None. Carolina, None.
KICKOFF RETURNS_Seattle, Homer 1-14. Carolina, None.
TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Seattle, Flowers 5-1-0, McDougald 4-2-0, Wagner 3-7-0, Diggs 3-5-0, Hill 3-2-0, Barton 2-8-0, King 2-3-0, Woods 2-2-0, Wright 2-2-0, Amadi 2-1-0, Green 2-0-1, Jefferson 2-0-0, Ford 1-1-0, Blair 1-0-0, Reed 0-2-0. Carolina, Kuechly 8-9-0, Reid 6-0-0, Thompson 4-2-0, Bradberry 4-1-0, Cockrell 4-1-0, Jackson 3-1-0, Butler 2-3-1, Irvin 2-2-1, Boston 2-0-0, Obada 2-0-0, McCoy 1-2-0, Addison 0-1-0, Carter 0-1-0, Horton 0-1-0, Love 0-1-0.
INTERCEPTIONS_Seattle, Wright 2-10, Wagner 1-6. Carolina, Boston 1-0.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
___
OFFICIALS_Referee Carl Cheffers, Ump Mark Pellis, HL Danny Short, LJ Jeff Seeman, FJ Michael Banks, SJ Eugene Hall, BJ Matthew Edwards, Replay Billy Smith.