https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/sports/other-sports/article/South-Alabama-52-UALR-43-14968395.php
South Alabama 52, UALR 43
Mitchell 3-11 3-3 9, Ajayi 4-8 5-6 13, Pettway 3-5 0-1 7, McGee 2-5 3-6 7, Lott 6-11 2-2 14, Fox 1-4 0-0 2, Locure 0-1 0-0 0, Morris 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-45 13-18 52.
Lottie 4-8 0-0 8, Lukic 5-11 1-3 16, Johnson 0-1 3-4 3, Monyyong 5-11 1-2 11, Coupet 1-7 1-2 3, Maric 1-4 0-0 2, Palermo 0-4 0-0 0, Stulic 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 16-47 6-11 43.
Halftime_UALR 22-17. 3-Point Goals_South Alabama 1-9 (Pettway 1-1, Ajayi 0-1, Locure 0-1, Mitchell 0-1, Fox 0-2, McGee 0-3), UALR 5-16 (Lukic 5-11, Lottie 0-1, Monyyong 0-1, Stulic 0-1, Coupet 0-2). Fouled Out_Johnson. Rebounds_South Alabama 24 (Ajayi 9), UALR 33 (Monyyong 10). Assists_South Alabama 6 (Mitchell, McGee 2), UALR 14 (Lottie 6). Total Fouls_South Alabama 16, UALR 16. A_2,525 (5,600).
View Comments