https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/sports/other-sports/article/Southland-Individual-Leaders-14496089.php
Southland Individual Leaders
|G
|Plays
|Yds
|Yds Pg
|Zappe,Houston Baptist
|6
|302
|2,239
|373.2
|Virgil,Southeastern La.
|5
|202
|1,475
|295.0
|Eppler,Northwestern St.
|5
|269
|1,468
|293.6
|Hoy,Lamar University
|6
|280
|1,688
|281.3
|Copeland,UIW
|5
|233
|1,332
|266.4
|Self,SFA
|6
|281
|1,573
|262.2
|Smith,Central Ark.
|5
|214
|1,282
|256.4
|Fourcade,Nicholls St.
|5
|165
|1,165
|233.0
|Orgeron,McNeese
|6
|248
|1,396
|232.7
|Anthony,Abilene Christian
|6
|207
|1,372
|228.7
|Schmid,Sam Houston St.
|5
|148
|1,093
|218.6
___
|G
|PAT A
|FG
|FGA
|Pts
|Avg
|James,Abilene Christian
|6
|0
|0
|0
|72
|12.0
|Garcia,Houston Baptist
|6
|35
|11
|13
|65
|10.8
|Minniewea,Houston Baptist
|5
|0
|0
|0
|48
|9.6
|Ruiz,SFA
|6
|15
|14
|16
|57
|9.5
|Ratzlaff,Houston Baptist
|6
|0
|0
|0
|54
|9.0
|Gums,Nicholls St.
|5
|0
|0
|0
|42
|8.4
|Winningha,Central Ark.
|5
|0
|0
|0
|42
|8.4
|Giffen,Lamar University
|6
|17
|10
|14
|47
|7.8
|Zepeda,Abilene Christian
|6
|23
|8
|12
|46
|7.7
|Philio,UIW
|5
|0
|0
|0
|38
|7.6
|Broussard,Southeastern La.
|5
|24
|5
|5
|37
|7.4
|Hoy,Lamar University
|6
|0
|0
|0
|42
|7.0
|Crow,Sam Houston St.
|6
|29
|3
|4
|37
|6.2
|Fourcade,Nicholls St.
|5
|0
|0
|0
|30
|6.0
|Shorts,Northwestern St.
|5
|0
|0
|0
|30
|6.0
|Williams,Sam Houston St.
|6
|0
|0
|0
|36
|6.0
|Williams,Southeastern La.
|4
|0
|0
|0
|24
|6.0
___
|G
|Car
|RuYD
|Tds
|Yds Pg
|Minniewea,Houston Baptist
|5
|68
|438
|5
|87.6
|Beek,Houston Baptist
|6
|76
|463
|3
|77.2
|James,Abilene Christian
|6
|94
|453
|9
|75.5
|Gums,Nicholls St.
|5
|68
|346
|7
|69.2
|Ward,SFA
|6
|101
|408
|1
|68.0
|Mack,McNeese
|6
|78
|381
|3
|63.5
|Williams,Sam Houston St.
|6
|85
|381
|6
|63.5
|Brown,UIW
|5
|45
|301
|1
|60.2
___
|G
|Att
|Cp
|InL
|Yds
|Tds
|Pts
|Zappe,Houston Baptist
|6
|278
|199
|9
|2,207
|24
|160.3
|Schmid,Sam Houston St.
|5
|110
|70
|3
|975
|7
|153.6
|Fourcade,Nicholls St.
|5
|114
|80
|4
|998
|4
|148.3
|Virgil,Southeastern La.
|5
|183
|117
|4
|1,445
|10
|143.9
|Smith,Central Ark.
|5
|189
|123
|3
|1,341
|10
|139.0
|Anthony,Abilene Christian
|6
|191
|118
|3
|1,365
|9
|134.2
|Hoy,Lamar University
|6
|188
|108
|4
|1,378
|7
|127.0
|Orgeron,McNeese
|6
|175
|92
|5
|1,206
|11
|125.5
|Copeland,UIW
|5
|197
|114
|4
|1,294
|9
|124.1
|Eppler,Northwestern St.
|5
|239
|153
|5
|1,409
|10
|123.2
|Brock,Sam Houston St.
|6
|128
|69
|6
|877
|6
|117.6
|Self,SFA
|6
|239
|126
|7
|1,548
|5
|108.2
___
|G
|Ct
|ReYd
|Ct Pg
|Sterns,Houston Baptist
|6
|63
|549
|10.5
|Shorts,Northwestern St.
|5
|46
|394
|9.2
|Ratzlaff,Houston Baptist
|6
|46
|646
|7.7
|Williams,UIW
|5
|32
|495
|6.4
|Winningha,Central Ark.
|5
|32
|551
|6.4
|Clark,Abilene Christian
|6
|34
|311
|5.7
|Stewart,Sam Houston St.
|6
|33
|586
|5.5
|Blackman,Central Ark.
|5
|27
|195
|5.4
|Dixon,Nicholls St.
|5
|26
|481
|5.2
|Davis,Northwestern St.
|5
|25
|290
|5.0
|Turner,Southeastern La.
|5
|25
|308
|5.0
|Brito,Houston Baptist
|6
|28
|345
|4.7
|Banks,Lamar University
|6
|27
|395
|4.5
|Sutton,McNeese
|6
|27
|462
|4.5
|Mitchell,Southeastern La.
|5
|22
|408
|4.4
|Schwebel,Southeastern La.
|5
|22
|236
|4.4
___
|G
|Ct
|ReYd
|RecYD
|Winningha,Central Ark.
|5
|32
|551
|110.2
|Ratzlaff,Houston Baptist
|6
|46
|646
|107.7
|Williams,UIW
|5
|32
|495
|99.0
|Stewart,Sam Houston St.
|6
|33
|586
|97.7
|Dixon,Nicholls St.
|5
|26
|481
|96.2
|Sterns,Houston Baptist
|6
|63
|549
|91.5
|Mitchell,Southeastern La.
|5
|22
|408
|81.6
|Shorts,Northwestern St.
|5
|46
|394
|78.8
|Sutton,McNeese
|6
|27
|462
|77.0
|Fink,Abilene Christian
|6
|25
|428
|71.3
|Banks,Lamar University
|6
|27
|395
|65.8
|Turner,Southeastern La.
|5
|25
|308
|61.6
___
|G
|InG
|Yds
|TD
|IPG
|Jimmerson,UIW
|5
|3
|43
|0
|.6
|Rochell,Central Ark.
|5
|3
|0
|0
|.6
|McCollum,Sam Houston St.
|6
|3
|26
|1
|.5
|Lawson,Lamar University
|5
|2
|37
|0
|.4
|Dunn,McNeese
|6
|2
|12
|0
|.3
|Fluellen,Houston Baptist
|6
|2
|28
|0
|.3
|Gibbens,Abilene Christian
|6
|2
|25
|0
|.3
|Jackson,McNeese
|6
|2
|22
|0
|.3
|Jones,SFA
|6
|2
|104
|2
|.3
|See,Sam Houston St.
|6
|2
|0
|0
|.3
|Stapp,Abilene Christian
|6
|2
|55
|0
|.3
|Young,Houston Baptist
|6
|2
|49
|0
|.3
___
|G
|PRYd
|Yds
|Avg
|Sterns,Houston Baptist
|6
|9
|83
|9.2
|Sutton,McNeese
|6
|9
|83
|9.2
|Bentley,SFA
|6
|18
|150
|8.3
|Smith,UIW
|5
|6
|31
|5.2
|Hudson,Central Ark.
|5
|6
|16
|2.7
|Mitchell,Southeastern La.
|5
|7
|18
|2.6
___
|G
|No
|KRYd
|Avg
|Brito,Houston Baptist
|6
|12
|444
|37.0
|Myers,Central Ark.
|5
|9
|230
|25.6
|Petit-Fre,Southeastern La.
|4
|9
|224
|24.9
|Gipson,SFA
|6
|14
|311
|22.2
|Wanza,Lamar University
|5
|8
|175
|21.9
|Ward,Northwestern St.
|5
|11
|234
|21.3
|Smith,UIW
|5
|6
|127
|21.2
|Skinner,McNeese
|5
|11
|194
|17.6
|Smith,Nicholls St.
|5
|6
|104
|17.3
|Nunez,Southeastern La.
|5
|7
|85
|12.1
___
|G
|Punts
|Avg
|McRobert,Sam Houston St.
|6
|42
|43.6
|Dunlap,Southeastern La.
|5
|21
|42.9
|Raborn,McNeese
|6
|46
|42.1
|Patterson,Houston Baptist
|6
|22
|42.0
|Quick,SFA
|6
|36
|40.3
|Wallace,Central Ark.
|5
|30
|40.2
|Pastorell,Northwestern St.
|5
|31
|38.6
|Balcomb,UIW
|5
|25
|38.5
|Laryea,Abilene Christian
|6
|32
|38.4
|Jones,Nicholls St.
|5
|23
|37.9
|Carmona,Lamar University
|6
|29
|36.4
___
|G
|FG
|FGA
|Pct
|PG
|Ruiz,SFA
|6
|14
|16
|.000
|2.33
|Garcia,Houston Baptist
|6
|11
|13
|.000
|1.83
|Giffen,Lamar University
|6
|10
|14
|.000
|1.67
|Zepeda,Abilene Christian
|6
|8
|12
|.000
|1.33
|Broussard,Southeastern La.
|5
|5
|5
|.000
|1.00
|Ray,Central Ark.
|5
|5
|5
|.000
|1.00
|Anderson,McNeese
|5
|4
|9
|.000
|.80
|Crow,Sam Houston St.
|6
|3
|4
|.000
|.50
|Mohr,UIW
|5
|2
|6
|.000
|.40
___
|G
|RuYD
|ReYd
|Yds
|KRYd
|Yds
|Plays
|Yds
|Yds Pg
|Brito,Houston Baptist
|6
|0
|345
|0
|444
|0
|40
|789
|131.50
|Wanza,Lamar University
|5
|285
|138
|0
|175
|0
|83
|598
|119.60
|Beek,Houston Baptist
|6
|463
|112
|0
|107
|0
|94
|682
|113.67
|Gipson,SFA
|6
|23
|344
|0
|311
|0
|38
|678
|113.00
|Winningha,Central Ark.
|5
|0
|551
|0
|0
|0
|32
|551
|110.20
|Ratzlaff,Houston Baptist
|6
|4
|646
|0
|0
|0
|47
|650
|108.33
|Sterns,Houston Baptist
|6
|-1
|549
|83
|0
|0
|76
|631
|105.17
|James,Abilene Christian
|6
|453
|165
|0
|0
|0
|107
|618
|103.00
|Stewart,Sam Houston St.
|6
|13
|586
|0
|0
|0
|35
|599
|99.83
|Minniewea,Houston Baptist
|5
|438
|60
|0
|0
|0
|74
|498
|99.60
|Williams,UIW
|5
|0
|495
|0
|0
|0
|33
|495
|99.00
|Blackman,Central Ark.
|5
|286
|195
|0
|0
|0
|94
|481
|96.20
|Dixon,Nicholls St.
|5
|0
|481
|0
|0
|0
|26
|481
|96.20
View Comments