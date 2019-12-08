G Plays Yds Yds Pg
Zappe,Houston Baptist 12 613 3,811 317.6
Eppler,Northwestern St. 12 613 3,650 304.2
Virgil,Southeastern La. 13 515 3,850 296.2
Smith,Central Ark. 13 566 3,676 282.8
Copeland,UIW 12 590 3,314 276.2
Self,SFA 10 461 2,603 260.3
Orgeron,McNeese 12 506 3,110 259.2
Fourcade,Nicholls St. 14 505 3,614 258.1
Anthony,Abilene Christian 12 460 2,485 207.1

___

Scoring
G PAT A FG FGA Pts Avg
James,Abilene Christian 12 0 0 0 120 10.0
Garcia,Houston Baptist 12 51 18 26 101 8.4
Ruiz,SFA 12 30 21 26 93 7.8
Giffen,Lamar University 12 26 21 28 89 7.4
Gums,Nicholls St. 14 0 0 0 102 7.3
Williams,Sam Houston St. 12 0 0 0 84 7.0
Ray,Central Ark. 13 42 15 17 86 6.6
Zepeda,Abilene Christian 12 41 12 19 76 6.3
Blackman,Central Ark. 13 0 0 0 80 6.2
Broussard,Southeastern La. 13 64 7 9 80 6.2
Mohr,UIW 12 44 10 17 72 6.0
Ratzlaff,Houston Baptist 12 0 0 0 72 6.0
Williams,Southeastern La. 12 0 0 0 72 6.0

___

Leading Rushers
G Car RuYD Tds Yds Pg
Gums,Nicholls St. 14 214 1,232 16 88.0
Williams,Sam Houston St. 12 205 925 14 77.1
Pratt,McNeese 10 149 704 4 70.4
James,Abilene Christian 12 175 817 14 68.1
Mack,McNeese 9 127 558 4 62.0
Brown,UIW 12 129 720 3 60.0

___

Leading Passers
G Att Cp InL Yds Tds Pts
Fourcade,Nicholls St. 14 335 227 12 2,979 17 152.0
Virgil,Southeastern La. 13 475 311 12 3,791 25 144.8
Smith,Central Ark. 13 490 316 16 3,704 32 143.0
Orgeron,McNeese 12 348 202 9 2,628 24 139.1
Zappe,Houston Baptist 12 560 357 15 3,811 35 136.2
Eppler,Northwestern St. 12 545 341 14 3,587 28 129.7
Copeland,UIW 12 507 298 9 3,341 22 124.9
Anthony,Abilene Christian 12 412 260 11 2,525 17 122.9
Self,SFA 10 397 212 12 2,550 12 111.3

___

Receptions Per Game
G Ct ReYd Ct Pg
Sterns,Houston Baptist 12 105 833 8.8
Shorts,Northwestern St. 12 100 994 8.3
Clark,Abilene Christian 12 87 777 7.3
Ratzlaff,Houston Baptist 12 87 1,139 7.3
Turner,Southeastern La. 13 78 963 6.0
Williams,Southeastern La. 12 68 571 5.7
Fink,Abilene Christian 12 66 862 5.5
Sutton,McNeese 12 66 944 5.5
Winningha,Central Ark. 10 50 814 5.0
Davis,Northwestern St. 12 59 762 4.9
Begue,McNeese 12 55 827 4.6
Stewart,Sam Houston St. 10 45 779 4.5
Conner,Southeastern La. 13 57 679 4.4
Mitchell,Southeastern La. 13 57 896 4.4
Gipson,SFA 12 52 934 4.3

___

Receiving Yards Per Game
G Ct ReYd RecYD
Ratzlaff,Houston Baptist 12 87 1,139 94.9
Shorts,Northwestern St. 12 100 994 82.8
Winningha,Central Ark. 10 50 814 81.4
Sutton,McNeese 12 66 944 78.7
Stewart,Sam Houston St. 10 45 779 77.9
Gipson,SFA 12 52 934 77.8
Hudson,Central Ark. 13 55 975 75.0
Turner,Southeastern La. 13 78 963 74.1
Fink,Abilene Christian 12 66 862 71.8
Sterns,Houston Baptist 12 105 833 69.4
Mitchell,Southeastern La. 13 57 896 68.9
Begue,McNeese 12 55 827 68.9
Clark,Abilene Christian 12 87 777 64.8
Davis,Northwestern St. 12 59 762 63.5

___

Interceptions Per Game
G InG Yds TD IPG
Jordan,Southeastern La. 10 5 255 3 .5
Lawson,Lamar University 11 5 101 1 .5
Bartholom,Northwestern St. 9 4 96 1 .4
Dunn,McNeese 12 5 12 0 .4
Jimmerson,UIW 10 4 76 0 .4
Rochell,Central Ark. 13 5 34 0 .4
McCollum,Sam Houston St. 9 3 26 1 .3
McCoy,McNeese 10 3 3 0 .3
Preston,UIW 11 3 21 0 .3
Jackson,McNeese 12 3 34 0 .3
Pitre,UIW 12 3 69 1 .3
Roberts,SFA 12 3 40 0 .3
Stapp,Abilene Christian 12 3 55 0 .3
Thomas,Sam Houston St. 12 3 -1 0 .3

___

Punt Returns
G PRYd Yds Avg
Lawson,Lamar University 11 17 179 10.5
Sutton,McNeese 12 18 139 7.7
Sterns,Houston Baptist 12 17 121 7.1
Smith,UIW 11 14 99 7.1
Bentley,SFA 12 28 158 5.6

___

Kickoff Returns
G No KRYd Avg
Brito,Houston Baptist 12 32 903 28.2
Myers,Central Ark. 13 28 640 22.9
Mitchell,Southeastern La. 13 16 338 21.1
Gipson,SFA 12 17 356 20.9
Ward,Northwestern St. 12 25 514 20.6
Wanza,Lamar University 10 15 277 18.5
Bentley,SFA 12 19 346 18.2
Skinner,McNeese 9 12 214 17.8

___

Punting
G Punts Avg
McRobert,Sam Houston St. 12 85 44.3
Patterson,Houston Baptist 12 58 42.1
Quick,SFA 12 71 41.8
Raborn,McNeese 12 79 41.6
Pastorell,Northwestern St. 12 66 41.0
Wallace,Central Ark. 13 69 40.2
Dunlap,Southeastern La. 13 52 40.0
Balcomb,UIW 12 68 39.1
Laryea,Abilene Christian 12 66 38.8
Jones,Nicholls St. 13 58 38.3
Carmona,Lamar University 12 63 37.6

___

Field Goals
G FG FGA Pct PG
Giffen,Lamar University 12 21 28 .000 1.75
Ruiz,SFA 12 21 26 .000 1.75
Garcia,Houston Baptist 12 18 26 .000 1.50
Ray,Central Ark. 13 15 17 .000 1.15
Zepeda,Abilene Christian 12 12 19 .000 1.00
Mohr,UIW 12 10 17 .000 .83
Raborn,McNeese 12 8 10 .000 .67
Broussard,Southeastern La. 13 7 9 .000 .54

___

All-Purpose Runners
G RuYD ReYd Yds KRYd Yds Plays Yds Yds Pg
Brito,Houston Baptist 12 -4 478 3 903 0 75 1,380 115.00
Williams,Southeastern La. 12 599 571 126 67 0 216 1,363 113.58
Gipson,SFA 12 29 934 0 356 0 78 1,319 109.92
Mitchell,Southeastern La. 13 91 896 52 338 0 99 1,377 105.92
Wanza,Lamar University 10 471 275 0 277 0 165 1,023 102.30
Gums,Nicholls St. 14 1,232 164 0 0 0 236 1,396 99.71
Beek,Houston Baptist 12 660 267 0 229 0 175 1,156 96.33
Ratzlaff,Houston Baptist 12 4 1,139 0 0 0 88 1,143 95.25