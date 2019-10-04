St. Louis-Atlanta Runs

Braves first. Ronald Acuna Jr. grounds out to third base, Tommy Edman to Paul Goldschmidt. Ozzie Albies singles to shortstop. Freddie Freeman grounds out to first base, Paul Goldschmidt to Jack Flaherty. Ozzie Albies to third. Josh Donaldson singles to left field. Ozzie Albies scores. Nick Markakis grounds out to first base to Paul Goldschmidt.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Braves 1, Cardinals 0.

Braves seventh. Matt Joyce strikes out swinging. Brian McCann singles to center field. Dansby Swanson strikes out swinging. Adam Duvall pinch-hitting for Mike Foltynewicz. Adam Duvall homers to center field. Brian McCann scores. Ronald Acuna Jr. doubles to left field. Ozzie Albies strikes out swinging.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Braves 3, Cardinals 0.