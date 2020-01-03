TENNESSEE ST. 84, E. ILLINOIS 79
Dixon 4-9 3-6 11, M.Smith 4-9 2-2 13, Wallace 9-15 10-11 32, M.Johnson 5-12 4-4 16, Matlock 2-7 0-0 6, Charles 0-2 0-0 0, S.Smith 0-0 0-0 0, Skipper-Brown 0-1 0-0 0, Duffus 0-1 1-2 1, Shaw 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-56 20-25 79.
Harris 5-14 4-4 17, Freeman 1-6 4-4 6, Littlejohn 6-9 0-1 18, Marshall 5-11 0-0 14, S.Johnson 1-5 8-8 10, Washington 2-5 1-1 5, Brown 3-4 0-0 6, Egbuta 1-3 4-4 6, Moody 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 25-58 21-22 84.
Halftime_Tennessee St. 40-26. 3-Point Goals_E. Illinois 11-18 (Wallace 4-4, M.Smith 3-7, M.Johnson 2-3, Matlock 2-3, Charles 0-1), Tennessee St. 13-26 (Littlejohn 6-8, Marshall 4-7, Harris 3-7, Brown 0-1, Washington 0-1, Freeman 0-2). Rebounds_E. Illinois 30 (Dixon 10), Tennessee St. 34 (Harris 10). Assists_E. Illinois 9 (Wallace, Matlock 3), Tennessee St. 12 (Freeman 4). Total Fouls_E. Illinois 16, Tennessee St. 21. A_161 (10,500).