Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
UT MARTIN Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Thomas 39 6-9 5-6 2-3 7 4 19
Rustin 3 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Harris 33 0-2 0-0 0-2 2 3 0
Hawthorne 36 5-15 2-2 1-6 2 2 13
Sertovic 35 1-5 1-1 0-3 2 2 4
Dove 33 8-15 1-2 3-12 3 4 17
Polla 10 5-6 0-0 1-1 1 2 10
Pierce 7 0-1 0-0 0-1 0 2 0
Aguiar 4 1-2 0-0 1-1 0 0 2
Totals 200 26-56 9-11 8-29 17 19 65

Percentages: FG .464, FT .818.

3-Point Goals: 4-16, .250 (Thomas 2-3, Hawthorne 1-4, Sertovic 1-5, Harris 0-1, Dove 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Dove, Rustin).

Turnovers: 15 (Dove 4, Harris 3, Hawthorne 2, Sertovic 2, Thomas 2, Pierce, Polla).

Steals: None.

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
TENNESSEE TECH Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Kuimi 10 1-3 0-0 0-3 0 2 2
Tu.Williams 25 4-5 2-3 2-6 3 1 11
Allen 25 4-12 0-0 1-4 0 3 9
Clay 36 3-11 7-8 0-3 7 0 14
Davidson 31 3-7 3-4 1-2 6 1 10
Vick 25 2-8 0-0 1-2 3 1 6
Sylla 21 3-4 3-5 5-9 0 1 9
Crosland 20 5-11 0-0 0-1 1 1 15
Wilkinson 5 1-1 0-0 1-2 0 0 2
Golday 2 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 26-62 15-20 11-32 20 10 78

Percentages: FG .419, FT .750.

3-Point Goals: 11-36, .306 (Crosland 5-11, Vick 2-7, Tu.Williams 1-1, Davidson 1-2, Clay 1-7, Allen 1-8).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Allen, Sylla).

Turnovers: 6 (Kuimi 2, Allen, Crosland, Golday, Vick).

Steals: 8 (Clay 3, Allen, Crosland, Davidson, Sylla, Wilkinson).

Technical Fouls: None.

UT Martin 22 43 65
Tennessee Tech 31 47 78

A_1,685 (9,280).