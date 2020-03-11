Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
GRAMBLING ST. Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Bunch 9 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 4 0
Christon 30 4-6 4-4 1-5 1 3 14
Edwards 26 5-11 0-0 0-3 1 2 10
Moss 21 3-7 1-1 0-2 1 0 7
Smith 30 3-9 0-0 0-3 4 3 7
Jackson 32 3-10 1-1 3-6 4 2 7
Randolph 32 5-7 0-3 4-11 1 3 10
Cunningham 9 1-4 0-0 0-0 0 1 3
Gaston 8 1-2 2-2 0-1 0 1 4
Munford 3 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 25-58 8-11 8-31 12 19 62

Percentages: FG .431, FT .727.

3-Point Goals: 4-16, .250 (Christon 2-4, Cunningham 1-2, Smith 1-3, Gaston 0-1, Jackson 0-1, Moss 0-1, Munford 0-1, Edwards 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Randolph 2, Jackson, Moss).

Turnovers: 16 (Christon 4, Randolph 4, Smith 3, Edwards 2, Bunch, Jackson, Moss).

Steals: 8 (Smith 4, Randolph 2, Christon, Gaston).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
TEXAS SOUTHERN Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Ewing 31 2-6 2-3 1-2 2 4 6
Hopkins 27 8-11 1-4 1-4 3 2 19
Rasas 32 6-8 4-4 3-13 0 0 16
Armstrong 30 4-9 5-5 0-5 5 1 14
Lumpkin 11 0-1 0-0 0-0 1 2 0
Jones 19 4-8 0-0 0-1 1 2 11
Ja'Ma.Redus 10 2-3 1-1 1-1 0 0 5
Baldwin 8 1-4 0-0 1-3 1 1 2
Etienne 8 0-3 0-0 0-1 0 0 0
Andrews 7 0-2 0-0 0-0 1 2 0
Brigham 6 0-1 0-0 0-1 1 0 0
Walker 5 1-1 0-0 1-2 0 0 2
Granger 2 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
McClelland 2 0-2 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Tshisumpa 2 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 28-60 13-17 8-33 15 14 75

Percentages: FG .467, FT .765.

3-Point Goals: 6-14, .429 (Jones 3-6, Hopkins 2-2, Armstrong 1-1, McClelland 0-1, Andrews 0-2, Etienne 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Ewing 3, Baldwin 2).

Turnovers: 14 (Armstrong 4, Brigham 2, Jones 2, Rasas 2, Baldwin, Ewing, Hopkins, Ja'Ma.Redus).

Steals: 9 (Hopkins 3, Armstrong 2, Lumpkin 2, Ewing, Rasas).

Technical Fouls: None.

Grambling St. 28 34 62
Texas Southern 36 39 75

A_1,544 (8,100).