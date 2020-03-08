https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/sports/other-sports/article/Tampa-Bay-5-Boston-3-15114278.php
Tampa Bay 5, Boston 3
Recommended Video:
|Tampa Bay
|2
|1
|2
|—
|5
|Boston
|0
|2
|1
|—
|3
First Period_1, Tampa Bay, Cirelli 16, 5:08 (sh). 2, Tampa Bay, Sergachev 10 (Gourde), 6:10 (sh).
Second Period_3, Tampa Bay, Paquette 7 (Bogosian, Coburn), 6:50. 4, Boston, McAvoy 5 (Grzelcyk, Coyle), 14:50. 5, Boston, Kuraly 6 (Kase, McAvoy), 18:37.
Third Period_6, Tampa Bay, Killorn 26 (Sergachev, Point), 1:08 (pp). 7, Boston, Pastrnak 48 (Krug, Marchand), 6:37 (pp). 8, Tampa Bay, Kucherov 33, 18:58 (en).
Shots on Goal_Tampa Bay 5-10-10_25. Boston 14-12-12_38.
Power-play opportunities_Tampa Bay 1 of 2; Boston 1 of 4.
Goalies_Tampa Bay, Vasilevskiy 35-13-3 (38 shots-35 saves). Boston, Rask 25-8-6 (24-20).
A_17,850 (17,565). T_2:54.
Referees_Trevor Hanson, Kyle Rehman. Linesmen_Tony Sericolo, Andrew Smith.
View Comments